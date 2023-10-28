Science & Technology
Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the first segment of Russia’s new orbital station, which Moscow sees as the next logical development in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), should be put into operation by 2027.
In a meeting with space industry officials, Putin also vowed to proceed with Russia’s lunar programme despite the failure in August of its first moonshot in 47 years, Russian news agencies reported, according to Reuters.
Putin said Moscow’s decision to extend to 2028 its participation in the ISS, now 25 years old, was a temporary measure.
“As the resources of the International Space Station run out, we need not just one segment, but the entire station to be brought into service,” Putin was quoted as saying of the new Russian orbital station.
“And in 2027, The first segment should be place in orbit.”
He said the development of the station had to proceed “all in good time” or the Russian programme risked falling behind in terms of the development of manned space flight.
The new station, he said, had to “consider all advanced achievements of science and technology and have the potential to take on the tasks of the future”.
Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, endorsed Putin’s position as a means of maintaining the country’s capabilities in manned space flight.
“The ISS is getting old and will come to an end sometime around 2030,” Russian agencies quoted him as telling reporters.
“If we don’t start large-scale work on creating a Russian orbital station in 2024 it is quite likely that we will lose our capability because of the time gap. What I mean is the ISS will no longer be there and the Russian station won’t be ready.” In his remarks, Putin also said he had been informed fully about the technical mishaps that led to the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft in August on the moon’s south pole.
“We will of course be working on this. The lunar programme will continue. There are no plans to close it,” Putin said.
“Mistakes are mistakes. It is a shame for all of us. This is space exploration and everyone understands that. It is experience that we can use in the future.”
Borisov said the next moon launch might be moved forward to 2026 from 2027 as now planned.
TikTok rejects Malaysian accusation it blocks pro-Palestinian content
Social media platform TikTok said on Friday accusations by the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were “unfounded”.
Muslim-majority Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta, saying their platforms had been accused of restricting content supporting Palestinians.
Meta responded on Thursday, saying there was “no truth” to the accusation and it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform. Reuters reportd.
A TikTok spokesperson, in an email to Reuters on Friday, also rejected Malaysia’s accusation that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content.
“The claim is unfounded. Our community guidelines apply equally to all content on TikTok, and we’re committed to consistently enforcing our policies to protect our community,” the spokesperson said.
Both Meta and TikTok designate Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, a “dangerous organisation” and ban content praising it.
Hamas members attacked communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel says some 1,400 people including children were killed, and more than 200 people, some of them infants, were taken hostage in the assault.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said on Thursday that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in Israel’s retaliatory air strikes, including 2,913 children.
Since the violence erupted, both social media firms have taken steps to improve moderation, and remove or label graphic visuals.
Meta said in mid-October that it had taken down or labelled nearly 800,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic in the days after the Oct. 7 attack.
Similarly, TikTok said this week it had removed more than 775,000 videos and 14,000 livestreams since the attack.
EU lawmakers make progress in crucial talks on new AI rules
European Union lawmakers agreed on a critical part of new rules on artificial intelligence in a meeting late on Tuesday, as they inched closer to a broader agreement on the landmark AI Act, according to five people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.
After two years of negotiations, the bill was approved by the European parliament in May. The draft AI rules now need to be agreed through meetings between the parliament and EU states to thrash out the final versions of laws in a process known as the trilogue.
At Tuesday’s meeting which lasted until midnight, lawmakers agreed on most parts of Article 6 of the draft AI Act, one of the stumbling blocks in talks, the sources said, declining to give further details on what was agreed. They declined to be identified because the talks are confidential.
Article 6 outlines the types of AI systems that will be designated “high risk”, and therefore subject to greater regulatory scrutiny, the sources said.
The debate on high-risk applications has recently centered around whether to make exemptions for some high-risk AI models, such as those performing “purely accessory” tasks, sources said.
An AI system may be considered purely accessory when it is used to perform a relatively minor task secondary to any human decision-making, such as arranging documents or translating text from one language to another.
Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Reuters reported citing sources that European lawmakers were yet to agree on several issues, leaving any deal off the table until December.
Dragos Tudorache and Brando Benifei, members of the European Parliament and co-rapporteurs of the EU AI Act, told Reuters on Wednesday that they were confident an agreement can be reached at a fifth trilogue due to be held in early December.
“We made significant progress,” Benifei said. “If the council will show a constructive approach, we could approve (at trilogue level) by year-end,” he said.
Failure to reach a deal could push negotiations to early next year, increasing the risk that discussions are further derailed by European parliament elections in June.
Rock collected by Apollo 17 astronaut in 1972 reveals moon’s age
During the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 – the last time people walked on the moon – U.S. astronauts Harrison Schmitt and Eugene Cernan collected about 243 pounds (110.4 kg) of soil and rock samples that were returned to Earth for further study.
A half century later, crystals of the mineral zircon inside a coarse-grained igneous rock fragment collected by Schmitt are giving scientists a deeper understanding about the moon’s formation and the precise age of Earth’s celestial partner, Reuters reported.
The moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought – forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system’s birth, scientists said on Monday, based on analyses of the crystals.
The leading hypothesis for lunar formation is that during the solar system’s chaotic early history a Mars-sized object called Theia slammed into primordial Earth. This blasted magma – molten rock – into space, forming a debris disk that orbited Earth and coalesced into the moon. But the exact timing of the moon’s formation has been hard to nail down.
Mineral crystals were able to form after the magma cooled and solidified. The researchers used a method called atom probe tomography to confirm the age of the oldest-known solids that formed after the giant impact, the zircon crystals inside the fragment of a type of rock called norite collected by Schmitt.
“I love the fact that this study was done on a sample that was collected and brought to Earth 51 years ago. At that time, atom probe tomography wasn’t developed yet and scientists wouldn’t have imagined the types of analyses we do today,” said cosmochemist Philipp Heck, senior director of research at the Field Museum in Chicago, a University of Chicago professor and senior author of the study published in the journal Geochemical Perspectives Letter.
“Interestingly, all the oldest minerals found on Earth, Mars and the moon are zircon crystals. Zircon, not diamond, lasts forever,” UCLA planetary scientist and study co-author Bidong Zhang added.
The rock containing the zircon was collected in the Taurus-Littrow valley at the southeastern edge of the lunar Mare Serenitatis (Sea of Serenity) and stored at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“Zircons are very hard and tough and survive the breakdown of rocks during weathering,” Heck said.
A study led by Zhang published in 2021 used a technique called ion microprobe analysis to measure how many atoms of uranium and lead were in the crystals, calculating the age of the zircon based on the decay of radioactive uranium to lead over time. That age needed to be confirmed through another method because of a potential complication involving lead atoms if defects existed in the zircon crystal structure.
The new study used atom probe tomography to determine there were no complications involving the lead atoms, confirming the age of the crystals.
“I see this as a great example of what the nanoscale, or even atomic scale, can tell us about big-picture questions,” said study lead author Jennika Greer, a cosmochemist at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.
The moon, which orbits Earth at an average distance of about 239,000 miles (385,000 km), has a diameter of about 2,160 miles (3,475 km), a bit more than a quarter of our planet’s diameter.
“The giant impact that formed the moon was a cataclysmic event for Earth and changed Earth’s rotational speed. After that, the moon had an effect on stabilizing Earth’s rotational axis and slowing down Earth’s rotational speed,” Heck said. “The formation date of the moon is important as only after that Earth became a habitable planet.”
“The moon helps stabilize Earth’s axis for a stable climate,” Zhang added. “The moon’s gravitational pulls help shape the ocean’s ecosystem. The moon is inspirational to human cultures and explorations. And NASA and other space agencies see the moon as a steppingstone for future deep-space explorations.”
