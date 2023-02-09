Latest News
Putin says humanitarian situation in Afghanistan ‘deteriorating’ and drug cultivation ‘rising’
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the situation in Afghanistan as “very difficult” but that Moscow remains in contact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Addressing a regional security meeting in Moscow, Putin said: “The situation is very difficult but we are doing everything for solutions to be found.”
“We have established communication with the leadership of Afghanistan in Kabul. We know there are plans to carry out major economic projects that could stabilize the economic situation,” Putin said.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Putin said Afghanistan’s situation has not improved since the withdrawal of foreign and US troops.
“Unfortunately, the situation in Afghanistan is not getting any better following the pullout of US forces from the country. International terrorist organizations are ramping up their activities, including Al-Qaeda, which is strengthening its capabilities,” he said at the meeting that was attended by security chief from regional countries.
Putin stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating and that drug trafficking is increasing.
“Drug trafficking is rising. Unfortunately, poppy crops are expanding. As far as I know, 80% of opiates on the global market originate from Afghanistan,” he said.
Putin emphasized that Russia is concerned about the attempts to exploit the situation in Afghanistan, where “non-regional countries build and expand infrastructure facilities, which they are going to create under the guise of fighting international terrorism.”
According to TASS, he stressed that these countries “are not doing anything that would be required for a genuine fight against global terrorism.”
Deputy PM Hanafi meets with UNAMA’s deputy chief, discusses need for ongoing support
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said at a meeting with the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Afghanistan that the United Nations mission, and that of other aid agencies, was critical to the well being of the country.
According to a statement released by Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi’s office, the deputy prime minister met with Ramiz Al-Akbarov, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Afghanistan where the continuation of humanitarian support to the people was discussed.
Al-Akbarov thanked the officials of the Islamic Emirate for the support of humanitarian aid from the United Nations and its affiliated organizations in Afghanistan.
For his part, Hanafi said the work the UN and aid organizations were doing in the country was vital.
Hanafi stated that the Islamic Emirate welcomes and supports the provision of humanitarian services and aid by the United Nations and other aid organizations.
20 military students return to Afghanistan from India
The Ministry of National Defense has announced that 20 military students who were sent to India for military training by the previous government have returned to the country.
The ministry published a statement late Wednesday and said that based on the guidance of the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and the coordination of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Ministry of National Defense, 20 students who were sent to India for professional military training by the previous regime returned to the country after graduating.
“While appreciating the efforts of the officials in the Ministry of National Defense, these students pledged that they are ready to serve their people and homeland in any situation,” read the statement.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that in the past few months, dozens of students returned to the country and were assigned to the Ministry of National Defense.
IED attached to motorcycle detonated in Faryab
Faryab provincial authorities confirmed that an IED attached to a motorcycle was detonated in Maimana, in Faryab province on Wednesday afternoon.
Shamsullah Mohammadi, head of information and culture of Faryab, says that an explosion took place at around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, near the entrance gate of the Imam Abu Hanifa Mosque in the 3rd district of Maimana city.
According to Mohammadi no casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, a source who did not want to reveal his identity, says that 6 people, including 3 Islamic Emirate forces, were wounded in this explosion.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the explosion.
