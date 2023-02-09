Deputy PM Hanafi meets with UNAMA’s deputy chief, discusses need for ongoing support

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said at a meeting with the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Afghanistan that the United Nations mission, and that of other aid agencies, was critical to the well being of the country.

According to a statement released by Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi’s office, the deputy prime minister met with Ramiz Al-Akbarov, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Afghanistan where the continuation of humanitarian support to the people was discussed.

Al-Akbarov thanked the officials of the Islamic Emirate for the support of humanitarian aid from the United Nations and its affiliated organizations in Afghanistan.

For his part, Hanafi said the work the UN and aid organizations were doing in the country was vital.

Hanafi stated that the Islamic Emirate welcomes and supports the provision of humanitarian services and aid by the United Nations and other aid organizations.