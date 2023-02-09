20 military students return to Afghanistan from India

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2023)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the situation in Afghanistan as “very difficult” but that Moscow remains in contact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Addressing a regional security meeting in Moscow, Putin said: “The situation is very difficult but we are doing everything for solutions to be found.”

“We have established communication with the leadership of Afghanistan in Kabul. We know there are plans to carry out major economic projects that could stabilize the economic situation,” Putin said.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Putin said Afghanistan’s situation has not improved since the withdrawal of foreign and US troops.

“Unfortunately, the situation in Afghanistan is not getting any better following the pullout of US forces from the country. International terrorist organizations are ramping up their activities, including Al-Qaeda, which is strengthening its capabilities,” he said at the meeting that was attended by security chief from regional countries.

Putin stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating and that drug trafficking is increasing.

“Drug trafficking is rising. Unfortunately, poppy crops are expanding. As far as I know, 80% of opiates on the global market originate from Afghanistan,” he said.

Putin emphasized that Russia is concerned about the attempts to exploit the situation in Afghanistan, where “non-regional countries build and expand infrastructure facilities, which they are going to create under the guise of fighting international terrorism.”

According to TASS, he stressed that these countries “are not doing anything that would be required for a genuine fight against global terrorism.”