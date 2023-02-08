Latest News
IED attached to motorcycle detonated in Faryab
Faryab provincial authorities confirmed that an IED attached to a motorcycle was detonated in Maimana, in Faryab province on Wednesday afternoon.
Shamsullah Mohammadi, head of information and culture of Faryab, says that an explosion took place at around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, near the entrance gate of the Imam Abu Hanifa Mosque in the 3rd district of Maimana city.
According to Mohammadi no casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, a source who did not want to reveal his identity, says that 6 people, including 3 Islamic Emirate forces, were wounded in this explosion.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the explosion.
UNHCR and Uzbekistan provide winter assistance for Afghanistan
The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, with the support of the Government of Uzbekistan, has sent 12 trucks with over 48,000 blankets through the International Multifunctional Transport and Logistics Hub in Termez, Uzbekistan, to Afghanistan to provide life-saving assistance to forcibly displaced persons and other vulnerable people in Afghanistan during the harsh winter.
The consignments were dispatched from UNHCR’s Regional Humanitarian Logistics Hub established with the support of the Government of Uzbekistan in October 2021.
Located in the Termez Cargo Centre – 2km from the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan border – the hub enables UNHCR to rapidly replenish national stockpiles, in the region and be more agile in its humanitarian response.
“UNHCR jointly with the Government of Uzbekistan are making all efforts to continue most critical life-saving humanitarian aid to the Afghan population. This is vital, especially during this cold winter. Thanks to support by the Uzbek Government and local partners, UNHCR can quickly assist to meet urgent needs of women, children, and men in Afghanistan,” said Frank Remus, UNHCR Senior Liaison Officer.
The Termez hub serves as the main consolidation and transfer point to deliver assistance to UNHCR’s operations in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Central Asia and beyond. In 2021-2022, the hub sent 217 trucks of essential relief items needed by households forcibly displaced as well as when caught up in natural disasters like floods and earthquakes. Critical relief items dispatched from UNHCR’s Termez Regional Humanitarian Logistics Hub include sleeping mats, tarpaulins, heavy duty buckets, blankets, stainless steel kitchen sets, jerry cans, and portable solar LED lamps.
Natural disasters like earthquakes in northwestern Afghanistan (January 2022), southeastern Afghanistan (June 2022) and eastern Afghanistan (September 2022) as well as record summertime flooding in Afghanistan and in neighbouring Pakistan saw significant distribution efforts of emergency relief supplies.
In 2022 UNHCR aided 5.9 million persons throughout all 34 provinces of Afghanistan with core relief items and cash assistance as well as protection and reintegration activities.
Afghanistan announces aid for quake-hit Turkey and Syria
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday announced AFN 15 million (approx. $166,000 USD) in humanitarian aid for people affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Of the total, AFN 10 million (approx. $111,000) will be for Turkey, and AFN 5 million (approx. $55,000) will be for Syria.
The Foreign Ministry in a statement said that IEA stands in solidarity with its brothers and sisters in this time of hardship.
It added that the aid is on the basis of “shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood.”
The statement also said that IEA emergency response and health teams stand ready to participate in rescue operations to assist the affected people if called upon.
The ministry instructed its diplomatic mission in Turkey to not spare any efforts in assisting the victims, and urged Turkey-based Afghan citizens to help with the relief efforts.
Thousands have been killed in Monday’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency across 10 provinces worst affected by the earthquakes.
28 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian aid: UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that Afghanistan needs immediate humanitarian aid.
UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi on Monday said that Afghanistan is experiencing the worst period over the past two decades.
Abdi said on Twitter that humanitarian needs are felt now more than ever before in Afghanistan, and has warned that disruptions of aid will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country, already plagued with critical challenges.
“Some 28 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian aid, which needs the immediate attention of the international community, partners, and Taliban’s caretaker government,” Abdi said.
During his visit with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore reiterated that the organization is committed to carrying on its much-needed operations in the areas of education, healthcare, and children’s vaccinations in Afghanistan.
Previously, UNICEF announced that Afghanistan is among the eight most hunger-hit countries in the world.
