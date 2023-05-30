Qari Yusuf Ahmadi appointed head of Government Media and Information Center

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2023)

Qari Yusuf Ahmadi was on Tuesday introduced as the new head of the Government Media and Information Center.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said in a ceremony to introduce Ahmadi that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the principle of merit-based appointments.

He expressed hope that the appointment of Ahmadi as the head of the Government Media and Information Center will lead to better coordination between the media and government institutions.

“The media center acts as a bridge between the Emirate and the people. Media is something that brings people and the Emirate across a bridge. We want that more work should be done for greater integration and progress,” said Saad Al Din Saeed, deputy minister of information and culture.

Some other officials of the IEA also emphasized that propaganda against the regime will be prevented.

“The government’s information process is an orderly and reliable process. The existing orderly and coordinated system between the institutions, spokespersons and media will be further developed and the information process will take place without delay. Negative propaganda and propaganda against the regime and confusing people’s minds will be prevented,” said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of the strategic relations department of the Prime Minister’s office.

Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, the new head of the Government Media and Information Center, said that he will try to establish better coordination between the media and the government based on his experience with the media.

“I have told my colleagues to tell me if there is an interruption in work. I would never say that you did this against anyone else. This work is indeed a big responsibility and everyone’s cooperation is needed. Journalists, presenters, media and the Ministry of Information and Culture should each play their part. If everyone cooperates with us, God willing, we will have more progress,” Muttaqi said.

The Government Media and Information Center was established a decade ago and hundreds of press conferences have been held in this center so far. After the IEA’s takeover, many government institutions reported their performances to the public in coordination with the media center.