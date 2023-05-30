Iran: Enemies exaggerating border skirmish issue

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2023)

Senior Iranian officials have said the border skirmish last week between Afghanistan and Iran is being exaggerated by certain individuals who want to create a war between the two countries.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the enemies should know there will be no war or conflict between the two countries. He did not however name any specific group.

“Behind these issues are many of our enemies who want to turn this into a big issue, turn it into a conflict, turn it into a war, which will certainly not happen,” said Hajizadeh.

He also emphasized that the recent border skirmish between Kabul and Tehran was a small local problem that has been resolved and the authorities of the two countries are trying to prevent such incidents from being repeated in the future through diplomatic means.

The Islamic Emirate also says that it is in favor of good relations with all neighboring countries, including Iran, and will not allow small problems to damage the relations between the two nations.

The deputy spokesman of the IEA emphasized that the existing problems between the two countries will be solved through dialogue and negotiation.

“In our principles and policy, we do not want any tension, be it small or big. We want good interaction with our neighbors,” said Bilal Karimi.

“But if there are still clashes at borders in some areas, we prefer that it should end peacefully and through understanding and dialogue in order to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.

Relations however between Kabul and Tehran became tense in the past two weeks after Iran’s president demanded the IEA abide by the 1973 water treaty and allow water from the Helmand River to flow into Iran. He warned that if then IEA does not heed Iran’s demands, it will use every possible option to obtain what’s rightfully theirs.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to providing Iran with water within the framework of the 1351 treaty, but said that currently there is not enough water in the Helmand River.