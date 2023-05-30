Latest News
Iran: Enemies exaggerating border skirmish issue
Senior Iranian officials have said the border skirmish last week between Afghanistan and Iran is being exaggerated by certain individuals who want to create a war between the two countries.
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the enemies should know there will be no war or conflict between the two countries. He did not however name any specific group.
“Behind these issues are many of our enemies who want to turn this into a big issue, turn it into a conflict, turn it into a war, which will certainly not happen,” said Hajizadeh.
He also emphasized that the recent border skirmish between Kabul and Tehran was a small local problem that has been resolved and the authorities of the two countries are trying to prevent such incidents from being repeated in the future through diplomatic means.
The Islamic Emirate also says that it is in favor of good relations with all neighboring countries, including Iran, and will not allow small problems to damage the relations between the two nations.
The deputy spokesman of the IEA emphasized that the existing problems between the two countries will be solved through dialogue and negotiation.
“In our principles and policy, we do not want any tension, be it small or big. We want good interaction with our neighbors,” said Bilal Karimi.
“But if there are still clashes at borders in some areas, we prefer that it should end peacefully and through understanding and dialogue in order to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.
Relations however between Kabul and Tehran became tense in the past two weeks after Iran’s president demanded the IEA abide by the 1973 water treaty and allow water from the Helmand River to flow into Iran. He warned that if then IEA does not heed Iran’s demands, it will use every possible option to obtain what’s rightfully theirs.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to providing Iran with water within the framework of the 1351 treaty, but said that currently there is not enough water in the Helmand River.
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi appointed head of Government Media and Information Center
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi was on Tuesday introduced as the new head of the Government Media and Information Center.
Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said in a ceremony to introduce Ahmadi that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the principle of merit-based appointments.
He expressed hope that the appointment of Ahmadi as the head of the Government Media and Information Center will lead to better coordination between the media and government institutions.
“The media center acts as a bridge between the Emirate and the people. Media is something that brings people and the Emirate across a bridge. We want that more work should be done for greater integration and progress,” said Saad Al Din Saeed, deputy minister of information and culture.
Some other officials of the IEA also emphasized that propaganda against the regime will be prevented.
“The government’s information process is an orderly and reliable process. The existing orderly and coordinated system between the institutions, spokespersons and media will be further developed and the information process will take place without delay. Negative propaganda and propaganda against the regime and confusing people’s minds will be prevented,” said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of the strategic relations department of the Prime Minister’s office.
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, the new head of the Government Media and Information Center, said that he will try to establish better coordination between the media and the government based on his experience with the media.
“I have told my colleagues to tell me if there is an interruption in work. I would never say that you did this against anyone else. This work is indeed a big responsibility and everyone’s cooperation is needed. Journalists, presenters, media and the Ministry of Information and Culture should each play their part. If everyone cooperates with us, God willing, we will have more progress,” Muttaqi said.
The Government Media and Information Center was established a decade ago and hundreds of press conferences have been held in this center so far. After the IEA’s takeover, many government institutions reported their performances to the public in coordination with the media center.
IEA, Iranian officials hold talks after border clash
Following the border clash in Nimroz province on Saturday, officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Iran have held talks in a bid to reduce tensions.
Two Iranian border guards and one IEA guard were killed after the shooting that happened near a border post in Nimroz.
Tehran and Kabul have said that peace has returned to the area and both sides have pledged to avoid such incidents.
IEA has emphasized that Afghanistan does not want war with any of its neighbors and wants to have friendly relations with Iran.
“The Islamic Emirate believes in talks regarding any issue that happens. So this is a very good option. We want that all the issues that exist or the concerns that we have are addressed through talks,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Iran’s interior minister also downplayed the clash and said that the border gate of the Silk Bridge has been reopened and economic exchanges between the two countries have resumed.
“There was a brief conflict and it was resolved. Negotiations were also held with the Taliban (IEA). Now we have no problem. The border is open and peaceful,” Ahmad Wahidi, Iran’s Minister of Interior, said.
Iran’s military officials also said that such incidents should be prevented.
“The meeting took place. Now we have come to see what the parties should do so that this kind of unfortunate incident does not happen,” Qassem Rezaei, deputy commander of Iran’s national police, said.
The clash happened amid tensions between the two countries over water rights.
Iran has accused the IEA of violating a 1973 treaty by restricting the flow of water from the Helmand river to Iran, an accusation denied by the IEA.
Earlier this month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the IEA over disregarding Iran’s water rights under the treaty. The IEA rejected Raisi’s perceived threat.
An Iranian cleric criticized Raisi’s remarks.
“Your diplomatic language was not correct. You suggested (to IEA) to take your words seriously and not complain later. Is this a proper statement? What answer did you get? You embarrassed this nation,” Abdulrahman Omarzahi, a religious scholar in Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran, said.
Afghanistan weather bureau issues heavy rain and flood warning
The Afghanistan Department of Meteorology issued a warning Monday on the possibility of heavy rain and floods in 19 provinces over the next two days.
In a warning on their website, they said heavy rains and floods could be expected on Monday and Tuesday in Badakhshan, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Zabul, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamiyan, Daikundi, Parwan, Panjshir and Kapisa province.
According to the department, the amount of rainfall is predicted to be between 10 and 30 mm.
Last week, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported that over the past month, at least 42 people died and 45 were injured in 13 provinces due to natural disasters.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a video that during this period, 341 houses were completely or partially destroyed, 19,573 acres of agricultural land were damaged, and 1,354 livestock were lost in these provinces, mostly in flash floods.
According to Rahimi, these incidents took place in the provinces of Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Paktia, Khost, Daikundi and Nangarhar.
In addition to this, recent floods caused huge financial losses to residents.
The press office of the governor of Ghor has said that a joint delegation from various government departments visited Taywara and Pasaband districts of the province, to assess the flood damage.
“Five thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five acres of agricultural land, 105 drinking water wells, and water springs were destroyed in two districts, 74 shops were partially destroyed and some were completely destroyed,” the statement said.
In addition, 32 houses were partially destroyed, along with 201 small water dams, fourteen culvert bases and 559 small water reservoirs and canals.
Ghor’s press office said the team had shared the results of its investigations with the local administration, but no help has yet been received for the flood victims.
