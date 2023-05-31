Latest News
Qatar prime minister, IEA supreme leader hold secret talks
The Qatari prime minister held secret talks with the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan this month on resolving tension with the international community, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.
The May 12 meeting in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar between Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Hibatullah Akhundzada is the first the reclusive IEA leader is known to have held with a foreign leader.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration was briefed on the talks and is “coordinating on all issues discussed” by the pair, including furthering dialogue with the IEA, the source told Reuters.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said other issues Sheikh Mohammed raised with Hibatullah included the need to end IEA bans on girls’ education and women’s employment.
The meeting represents a diplomatic success for Qatar, which has criticized IEA restrictions on women while using its long-standing ties to push for deeper engagement with Kabul by the international community.
Reuters reported that the source’s comments suggested that Washington supported elevating what have been unproductive lower-level talks in the hope of a breakthrough that could end the world’s only bans of their kind and ease dire humanitarian and financial crises that have left tens of millions of Afghans hungry and jobless.
The White House declined to comment on the talks. The State Department and the Qatar embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.
The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Latest News
Higher education ministry signs agreement with Afghan Post
The Ministry of Higher Education and state-run Afghan Post signed a joint memorandum of understanding at a meeting on Tuesday for education material to be delivered to students across the country.
“Our special consideration is to make it easier for the youth, professors and anyone who is related to the Ministry of Higher Education,” said Neda Mohammad Nadeem, minister of higher education.
Afghan Post also signed separate memorandums of understanding with Ariana Airlines and the General Directorate of Passports to facilitate the delivery of documents.
“Afghan Post does its work on time and with full security and transparency,” said Abdul Karim Haseeb, General Director of Passports.
Afghan Post officials also said that they have expanded their services; therefore, they want to sign a memorandum of understanding with various ministries.
Rahmatullah Maki, the general head of Afghan Post stated that with the signing of these memorandums, the work will be done on time and easily for the remote areas of the country.
Currently, Afghan Post has memorandum of understanding with several government institutions and provides postal services to more than 150 countries.
Latest News
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi appointed head of Government Media and Information Center
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi was on Tuesday introduced as the new head of the Government Media and Information Center.
Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said in a ceremony to introduce Ahmadi that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the principle of merit-based appointments.
He expressed hope that the appointment of Ahmadi as the head of the Government Media and Information Center will lead to better coordination between the media and government institutions.
“The media center acts as a bridge between the Emirate and the people. Media is something that brings people and the Emirate across a bridge. We want that more work should be done for greater integration and progress,” said Saad Al Din Saeed, deputy minister of information and culture.
Some other officials of the IEA also emphasized that propaganda against the regime will be prevented.
“The government’s information process is an orderly and reliable process. The existing orderly and coordinated system between the institutions, spokespersons and media will be further developed and the information process will take place without delay. Negative propaganda and propaganda against the regime and confusing people’s minds will be prevented,” said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of the strategic relations department of the Prime Minister’s office.
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, the new head of the Government Media and Information Center, said that he will try to establish better coordination between the media and the government based on his experience with the media.
“I have told my colleagues to tell me if there is an interruption in work. I would never say that you did this against anyone else. This work is indeed a big responsibility and everyone’s cooperation is needed. Journalists, presenters, media and the Ministry of Information and Culture should each play their part. If everyone cooperates with us, God willing, we will have more progress,” Muttaqi said.
The Government Media and Information Center was established a decade ago and hundreds of press conferences have been held in this center so far. After the IEA’s takeover, many government institutions reported their performances to the public in coordination with the media center.
Latest News
Iran: Enemies exaggerating border skirmish issue
Senior Iranian officials have said the border skirmish last week between Afghanistan and Iran is being exaggerated by certain individuals who want to create a war between the two countries.
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the enemies should know there will be no war or conflict between the two countries. He did not however name any specific group.
“Behind these issues are many of our enemies who want to turn this into a big issue, turn it into a conflict, turn it into a war, which will certainly not happen,” said Hajizadeh.
He also emphasized that the recent border skirmish between Kabul and Tehran was a small local problem that has been resolved and the authorities of the two countries are trying to prevent such incidents from being repeated in the future through diplomatic means.
The Islamic Emirate also says that it is in favor of good relations with all neighboring countries, including Iran, and will not allow small problems to damage the relations between the two nations.
The deputy spokesman of the IEA emphasized that the existing problems between the two countries will be solved through dialogue and negotiation.
“In our principles and policy, we do not want any tension, be it small or big. We want good interaction with our neighbors,” said Bilal Karimi.
“But if there are still clashes at borders in some areas, we prefer that it should end peacefully and through understanding and dialogue in order to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.
Relations however between Kabul and Tehran became tense in the past two weeks after Iran’s president demanded the IEA abide by the 1973 water treaty and allow water from the Helmand River to flow into Iran. He warned that if then IEA does not heed Iran’s demands, it will use every possible option to obtain what’s rightfully theirs.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to providing Iran with water within the framework of the 1351 treaty, but said that currently there is not enough water in the Helmand River.
