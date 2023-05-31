Latest News
Muttaqi urges foreign nations to refuse sanctuary to Afghan migrants
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday that security in the country has been restored and Afghans should not leave the country under the pretext that their lives are in danger.
Speaking to family members of the 18 deceased migrants, whose remains were returned from Bulgaria last week, Muttaqi also called on the international community not to take in Afghans who say their lives are in danger.
“The world should not harm Afghanistan’s talents, talents and honor and should not expel them from this country under the name that their lives are in danger,” he said adding: “Don’t oppress them [Afghans] anymore, 20 years of war is enough, they have martyred countless Afghans.”
Muttaqi also expressed his condolences and promised the families of the deceased he would cooperate with them.
The bodies of the 18 migrants were returned to the country last week, three months after they were found dead in an abandoned van outside Sofia in Bulgaria.
Muttaqi raised the issue of the delay in repatriating the bodies and said sanctions were to blame. “The process faced many obstacles and the reason for the delay in the transfer of bodies was this issue (international sanctions).”
He said however that all Afghans are free to travel abroad but they should not use the system to secure asylum.
Family members of the deceased migrants meanwhile said that many young people are deceived by human traffickers who get them to Europe via dangerous routes.
These families called on the IEA to stamp out the issue and end human trafficking in the country.
Qatar prime minister, IEA supreme leader hold secret talks
The Qatari prime minister held secret talks with the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan this month on resolving tension with the international community, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.
The May 12 meeting in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar between Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Hibatullah Akhundzada is the first the reclusive IEA leader is known to have held with a foreign leader.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration was briefed on the talks and is “coordinating on all issues discussed” by the pair, including furthering dialogue with the IEA, the source told Reuters.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said other issues Sheikh Mohammed raised with Hibatullah included the need to end IEA bans on girls’ education and women’s employment.
The meeting represents a diplomatic success for Qatar, which has criticized IEA restrictions on women while using its long-standing ties to push for deeper engagement with Kabul by the international community.
Reuters reported that the source’s comments suggested that Washington supported elevating what have been unproductive lower-level talks in the hope of a breakthrough that could end the world’s only bans of their kind and ease dire humanitarian and financial crises that have left tens of millions of Afghans hungry and jobless.
The White House declined to comment on the talks. The State Department and the Qatar embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.
The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Higher education ministry signs agreement with Afghan Post
The Ministry of Higher Education and state-run Afghan Post signed a joint memorandum of understanding at a meeting on Tuesday for education material to be delivered to students across the country.
“Our special consideration is to make it easier for the youth, professors and anyone who is related to the Ministry of Higher Education,” said Neda Mohammad Nadeem, minister of higher education.
Afghan Post also signed separate memorandums of understanding with Ariana Airlines and the General Directorate of Passports to facilitate the delivery of documents.
“Afghan Post does its work on time and with full security and transparency,” said Abdul Karim Haseeb, General Director of Passports.
Afghan Post officials also said that they have expanded their services; therefore, they want to sign a memorandum of understanding with various ministries.
Rahmatullah Maki, the general head of Afghan Post stated that with the signing of these memorandums, the work will be done on time and easily for the remote areas of the country.
Currently, Afghan Post has memorandum of understanding with several government institutions and provides postal services to more than 150 countries.
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi appointed head of Government Media and Information Center
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi was on Tuesday introduced as the new head of the Government Media and Information Center.
Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said in a ceremony to introduce Ahmadi that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to the principle of merit-based appointments.
He expressed hope that the appointment of Ahmadi as the head of the Government Media and Information Center will lead to better coordination between the media and government institutions.
“The media center acts as a bridge between the Emirate and the people. Media is something that brings people and the Emirate across a bridge. We want that more work should be done for greater integration and progress,” said Saad Al Din Saeed, deputy minister of information and culture.
Some other officials of the IEA also emphasized that propaganda against the regime will be prevented.
“The government’s information process is an orderly and reliable process. The existing orderly and coordinated system between the institutions, spokespersons and media will be further developed and the information process will take place without delay. Negative propaganda and propaganda against the regime and confusing people’s minds will be prevented,” said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of the strategic relations department of the Prime Minister’s office.
Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, the new head of the Government Media and Information Center, said that he will try to establish better coordination between the media and the government based on his experience with the media.
“I have told my colleagues to tell me if there is an interruption in work. I would never say that you did this against anyone else. This work is indeed a big responsibility and everyone’s cooperation is needed. Journalists, presenters, media and the Ministry of Information and Culture should each play their part. If everyone cooperates with us, God willing, we will have more progress,” Muttaqi said.
The Government Media and Information Center was established a decade ago and hundreds of press conferences have been held in this center so far. After the IEA’s takeover, many government institutions reported their performances to the public in coordination with the media center.
