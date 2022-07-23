Sport
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Qatar will use drones to help protect football stadiums from potential attacks during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the BBC reported on Friday.
Fortem Technologies will provide interceptor drones, following an agreement with Qatar’s interior ministry to fend off potential attacks from other drones at football venues, the British broadcaster reported.
The Fortem drones will bring down and relocate other drones near stadiums that could pose a security threat.
The company reportedly said the “agreement reflects growing fears about the threat potential drone attacks pose in general.”
The US-based business says it has deployed anti-drone systems at other sporting events as well as donated portable versions of its system to Ukraine, and said it was also working on anti-drone measures for UK airports, according to the BBC report.
Professor David Dunn from the University of Birmingham in the UK told the BBC that the threat of attacks from terrorists using drones has increased because the technology has become more accessible.
Dr Steve Wright, from University of the West of England, believes worries about drones being used as a method of attack have been heightened partially because commercial drones have been modified into weapons in conflicts in Yemen and Ukraine.
He told the BBC that counter drones like Fortem’s can be effective against a threat from smaller drones but warned that as attacking drones increase in speed, they will be harder to stop.
Sport
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
South African-born former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been named as the new head coach of the Afghanistan senior men’s team, the country’s cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.
Trott will step up into the role of head coach during Afghanistan’s tour to Ireland in August, ACB said in a statement.
His appointment comes after Graham Thorpe who was appointed for the same post in March could not return to work due to illness.
In Thrope’s absence, Afghanistan operated with local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai at the helm on an interim basis.
Jonathan Trott has played 52 test matches for England from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at 44.08 with 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name with the best of 226. He has also represented England in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2838 runs at 51.25 with 4 hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name in the format.
Trott has worked with England’s senior batting unit in South Africa, during the English Test Summer of 2020 and on England’s red/white ball tour of India last year. He’s also worked with England Lions and the U-19s as a batting coach and mentor, as well as being Batting Consultant to Scotland during the 2021 WT20.
“I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team.” Trott said.
He also believes that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent, and has produced players capable of playing the game in their own style and with unrivalled passion.
“I can’t wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud.” Trott added.
Afghanistan cricket team will fly to Ireland early in August, where the team will feature in five T20Is starting on August 9.
Sport
8th season of Shpageeza cricket league kicks off in Kabul
The Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 got underway in Kabul on Monday with eight teams scheduled to battle it out for this year’s title.
The 8th season of this year’s tournament will run through until August 5 with 32 matches scheduled to take place.
All matches will be held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), four foreign cricketers are expected to participate in this tournament. They are Pakistani cricketers Iftikhar Ahmad and Amir Hamza who will play for Mes Aynak and Omani cricketer Bilal Khan will play for Amu. The 4th player has not yet been named.
Shpageeza Cricket League started in Afghanistan in 2013 and was even held in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Only last year’s tournament was canceled – due to political uncertainty at the time.
Sport
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
The 2022 Asia Cup, a T20 tournament, which is due to start next month is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates instead of Sri Lanka, it was reported Sunday.
The decision was taken at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week, which remains concerned by the acute shortage of fuel which has played a big part in grinding Sri Lanka to a halt, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Up until last week, Sri Lanka Cricket was “very confident” of hosting the tournament despite the country’s deepening economic and political crisis. With food supplies drying up, fuel supply being cut to private vehicles, and severe daily power outages, enraged protestors stormed the residences of the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister demanding a change in leadership.
The protests did not however impact the bilateral cricket series with Australia and Pakistan.
“Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s chief executive officer Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo on Sunday. “You have to provide ten buses with fuel for all of them. You have to give every team a luggage van with fuel, and transport for the managers. You also have to give the sponsors transport and ensure that they are getting the mileage that they want from their sponsorship. The fuel for the generators to run the floodlights will also have to be found.”
The ACC is set to announce the Asia Cup schedule on July 22.
This will be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, played in the 50-overs format, was conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah between September 15-28.
This edition of the tournament will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11.
