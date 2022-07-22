Sport
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
South African-born former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been named as the new head coach of the Afghanistan senior men’s team, the country’s cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.
Trott will step up into the role of head coach during Afghanistan’s tour to Ireland in August, ACB said in a statement.
His appointment comes after Graham Thorpe who was appointed for the same post in March could not return to work due to illness.
In Thrope’s absence, Afghanistan operated with local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai at the helm on an interim basis.
Jonathan Trott has played 52 test matches for England from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at 44.08 with 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name with the best of 226. He has also represented England in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2838 runs at 51.25 with 4 hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name in the format.
Trott has worked with England’s senior batting unit in South Africa, during the English Test Summer of 2020 and on England’s red/white ball tour of India last year. He’s also worked with England Lions and the U-19s as a batting coach and mentor, as well as being Batting Consultant to Scotland during the 2021 WT20.
“I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team.” Trott said.
He also believes that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent, and has produced players capable of playing the game in their own style and with unrivalled passion.
“I can’t wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud.” Trott added.
Afghanistan cricket team will fly to Ireland early in August, where the team will feature in five T20Is starting on August 9.
Sport
8th season of Shpageeza cricket league kicks off in Kabul
The Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 got underway in Kabul on Monday with eight teams scheduled to battle it out for this year’s title.
The 8th season of this year’s tournament will run through until August 5 with 32 matches scheduled to take place.
All matches will be held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), four foreign cricketers are expected to participate in this tournament. They are Pakistani cricketers Iftikhar Ahmad and Amir Hamza who will play for Mes Aynak and Omani cricketer Bilal Khan will play for Amu. The 4th player has not yet been named.
Shpageeza Cricket League started in Afghanistan in 2013 and was even held in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Only last year’s tournament was canceled – due to political uncertainty at the time.
Sport
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
The 2022 Asia Cup, a T20 tournament, which is due to start next month is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates instead of Sri Lanka, it was reported Sunday.
The decision was taken at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week, which remains concerned by the acute shortage of fuel which has played a big part in grinding Sri Lanka to a halt, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Up until last week, Sri Lanka Cricket was “very confident” of hosting the tournament despite the country’s deepening economic and political crisis. With food supplies drying up, fuel supply being cut to private vehicles, and severe daily power outages, enraged protestors stormed the residences of the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister demanding a change in leadership.
The protests did not however impact the bilateral cricket series with Australia and Pakistan.
“Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s chief executive officer Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo on Sunday. “You have to provide ten buses with fuel for all of them. You have to give every team a luggage van with fuel, and transport for the managers. You also have to give the sponsors transport and ensure that they are getting the mileage that they want from their sponsorship. The fuel for the generators to run the floodlights will also have to be found.”
The ACC is set to announce the Asia Cup schedule on July 22.
This will be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, played in the 50-overs format, was conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah between September 15-28.
This edition of the tournament will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11.
Sport
Pakistan asks ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that it has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to devise a way to regulate the growth of lucrative Twenty20 leagues with rising concerns about its impact on the sport’s calendar.
This comes amid concerns that franchise cricket is likely to dominate the busy international calendar, which also includes ICC events like the World Cups in all formats.
“The growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already-crammed international cricket calendar,” PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement.
“The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue. We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues.”
The ICC has already accepted the new reality, with chairman Greg Barclay saying last month “there’s not a lot we can do” about T20 leagues dominating the calendar.
The Indian cricket board meanwhile is negotiating an extended 10-week window for its popular IPL after having sold the annual T20 tournament’s 2023-2027 media rights for a staggering $6.2 billion last month.
