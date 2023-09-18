Race for top ODI team ranking hots up ahead of World Cup

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2023)

Now that Asia Cup has wrapped up, the race to be the No.1 ranked ODI side at the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will intensify over the next few days as two of the top three teams go head to head in a bilateral series.

Pakistan held onto the No.1 spot at the end of Asia Cup 2023 despite their early exit and India’s thumping win over Sri Lanka in the final. Australia also squandered their chance to go on top of the rankings after their series loss to South Africa.

The Aussies were 2-0 ahead in the series before the hosts launched an impressive comeback and won three back-to-back games to complete a series victory on Sunday.

India’s loss to Bangladesh ahead of the final hurt their chances of going to the top of the rankings and even a record-breaking win, sealed in just over six overs, against Sri Lanka did not see them climb to the top.

Looking at the fixtures each side will play ahead of the start of the World Cup on October 5.

Australia

Current ranking: Third

Current rating: 113

Upcoming fixtures: India (September 22, September 24, September 27)

Australia are no longer in the box seat to be the No.1 ranked side at the start of the World Cup after the series loss to South Africa. They will need to whitewash India in the series to go into the World Cup as the No.1 ranked team.

However, if Australia start the series with two wins, they will go on top of the rankings until the final ODI at least.

Australia’s three-match series in India at the end of this month will then have a major say in who has the top ranking at the start of the World Cup.

India

Current ranking: Second

Current rating: 115 (114.659)

Upcoming fixtures: Australia (September 22, September 24, September 27)

India are in prime position to go to the top of the rankings if they can register a series win over Australia at home in the series starting on September 22. In fact, a win in the first ODI will see India upstage Pakistan to become the No.1 ranked team across all three formats of the game.

Rohit Sharma’s side are coming off a spectacular Asia Cup win and they could reach the No.1 position as early as Friday next week by defeating Australia in the first ODI in Mohali.

In a similar vein to Australia, India’s upcoming three-match series against Pat Cummins’ side may prove pivotal in deciding which team heads into the World Cup with the No.1 ranking.

If India avoid a whitewash but still lose the series to Australia, Pakistan will remain the top-ranked side for the World Cup. Conversely, a 3-0 loss to Australia will see India slip to third position and Australia go on top.

Pakistan

Current ranking: First

Current rating: 115 (114.889)

Upcoming fixtures: No matches prior to World Cup

Pakistan’s chances of obtaining the No.1 ranking at the start of the World Cup took a massive dent when they lost their final Super Four match at the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka.

With no official ODI matches scheduled for Pakistan prior to the start of the World Cup, their hopes of entering the tournament with the No.1 ranking will depend on how the India-Australia series goes.

They could still regain the top ranking if Australia and India continue to lose, but the fact these two teams are scheduled to play each other at the end of the month means one of them would then re-claim the premier position.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan meanwhile will go into the World Cup ranked at No. 9.

The team was left disappointed after Sri Lanka’s two-run victory in the Asia Cup – which propelled Sri Lanka to the Super 4 stage – as it spelled the end of their tournament.

But close on the heels of this defeat, the team’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup was announced and one key change to the team is Naveen-ul-Haq who has been recalled after a long break.

Fast bowler Naveen last played an ODI in January 2021.

Now though, he will form a part of their pace attack along with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Omarzai, who suffered a side strain during Afghanistan’s ODI series against Pakistan in August, is back in the team after missing the Asia Cup.

Rashid Khan meanwhile will spearhead a strong spin attack that comprises Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah form their top order, with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi set to slot in at No. 4. Najibullah Zadran will also shore up the middle order.

Allrounders Gulbadin Naib and Sharafuddin Ashraf, who were part of Afghanistan’s Asia Cup squad, have been named as reserves, along with Fareed Ahmad who was part of the series against Pakistan.

Karim Janat and Mohammad Saleem are the two players from the Asia Cup who have been dropped altogether from Afghanistan’s World Cup squad.

Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign on October 7 against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. They have two warm-up fixtures before that, against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on September 29 and then against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on October 3.

