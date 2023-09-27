Raisin production drops by 50% in Herat
Herat’s Department of Agriculture and Livestock says this year’s production of raisins in the province has dropped by a staggering 50% compared to previous years.
According to officials, gardeners will end up with about 7,000 metric tons of raisins this year, against an average annual yield of up to 15,000 metric tons in the past.
“Last year we harvested between 15,000 metric tons of grapes and this year we will have approximately five to seven thousand metric tons of raisins,” said Bashir Ahmad Ahmadi, director of agricultural affairs of Herat Department of Agriculture and Livestock.
According to officials, there are about 12,125 hectares of vineyards in Herat, and every year gardeners harvest up to 150,000 metric tons of grapes.
However, due to drought and extreme cold last winter, their harvests have dropped considerably.
Historic team rankings favor India and Pakistan at World Cup
India’s recent run of form in 50-over cricket means Rohit Sharma’s side will start this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as the No.1 ranked side on the MRF Tyres ODI Team Rankings.
India have lost just four of the 20 ODI matches they have contested in 2023 and as a result cannot be overtaken as the top-ranked side on the team rankings before the World Cup begins on October 5.
While Pakistan’s rating of 115 is just two rating points behind India’s, these two places are set in stone up until the start of the World Cup regardless of the outcome of any remaining fixtures between now and the commencement of the six-week tournament.
The warm-up fixtures that are scheduled to take place prior to the World Cup are not counted as official ODI matches and do not alter the team rankings.
An historical look at past World Cups shows this could be a good sign for both India and Pakistan, with every edition of the tournament since 1999 having been won by sides that have occupied the top two places on the ODI rankings at the start of the event.
Australia were ranked second when winning a second title in England in 1999 and then occupied top spot on the rankings when claiming the coveted World Cup trophy in South Africa in 2003 and in the West Indies in 2007.
Adam Gilchrist’s monstrous hundred helped Australia to victory over Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup Final.
Similarly, India held the No.2 ranking when victorious on home soil in 2011 and Australia (2015) and England (2019) were the No.1 ranked sides when they proved too strong in the two most recent editions of the 50-over showcase.
While the ICC applied their ratings system to results that dated back to 1981, there was not enough data available to apply these ratings to results prior to this year due to infrequency of matches and the small number of competing teams.
As a result, there are no rankings available for the first two editions of the World Cup in 1975 and 1979.
Another good sign for India is the recent domination of host countries at the World Cup.
The three most recent World Cups have been won by countries that hosted the World Cup Final and India will get their chance to keep that trend going when the 2023 decider is held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
And while all the pressure will be on India as the sole host of the World Cup this year and current holder of the premier ODI ranking, Rohit’s side can take further confidence in the performance of No.1 ranked sides at previous editions of the tournament.
Only once has the top-ranked team failed to make it through to the knockout stages of the event – Australia narrowly missed on qualifying for the semi-finals in 1992 – and the side with the No.1 ranking has made it through to the tournament decider on seven of the most recent 10 occasions.
Asian Games 2023: Nepal make cricket history
A rampant Nepal rewrote the T20 international cricket record books at the Asian Games on Wednesday while China’s Zhang Yufei laid down another marker for the Paris Olympics in the swimming pool.
Hosts China lead the medals table with 72 golds, far ahead of South Korea (16) and Japan (13), after adding titles in artistic gymnastics, chess, sailing, shooting, wushu and beach volleyball, AFP reported.
In some of the first action on day four in Hangzhou, Nepal smashed a series of records to open the men’s cricket competition in a 273-run thumping of bewildered part-timers Mongolia.
Nepal bludgeoned 314-3 in their 20 overs, beating the previous highest T20 men’s international innings of 278-3 by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.
Teenager Kushal Malla, batting number three, spearheaded the onslaught by crashing the fastest T20 international century off 34 balls.
Among the other records they racked up, Dipendra Singh Airee hit a scarcely believable eight sixes in an unbeaten 52 off 10 balls.
The powerful 23-year-old raced to his fifty off nine balls, another T20 world record and one that should stand in perpetuity because it is mathematically impossible to reach the landmark any quicker.
Nepal’s 26 sixes in the innings was also the best ever.
Mongolia, whose women’s team were bowled out for just 15 at the Asian Games last week, were dismissed for only 41 in 13.1 overs.
Much sterner tests await for Nepal, with India and Pakistan both in the draw.
In another gold rush for hosts China, they won the women’s and men’s street finals in skateboarding thanks to a couple of teenagers.
The 16-year-old Zhang Jie triumphed in the men’s and Cui Chenxi, just 13, won the women’s.
But China did not have it all their own way as Japan won all three golds on offer on the day on the cycling track ahead of the hosts.
Japan sped to victory in women’s and men’s team pursuit, and in women’s keirin.
Japan’s Naoki Kojima said he and his team-mates were celebrating well before they crossed the line in the men’s team pursuit.
“In the last three or four laps we knew that we’d win,” he said.
“I was behind my teammates and I was supposed to lead the last lap.
“I checked the other riders and I knew we had enough power to win.
“We were actually already celebrating during the last three or four laps.”
Zhang fires warning
Seven golds will be won later in the day in swimming, one of the most prestigious events at the Games and boasting some of the best swimmers in the world, AFP reported.
There is added intrigue with the 2024 Paris Olympics coming up fast, less than 10 months away.
The hosts have been particularly impressive, topping the podium in 15 of the 20 races at the halfway mark of the six-day swimming event.
Zhang Yufei roared into the 100m butterfly final on Wednesday morning with the year’s third-fastest time — she also owns the fastest — bolstering her case as hot favorite in Paris.
The 25-year-old, who has already claimed the 200m fly title in Hangzhou to go with her Olympic gold, surged to the wall in a Games-record 56.20sec.
A 100m butterfly silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, behind Maggie Mac Neil, Zhang turned the tables at the world championships in July by edging the Canadian to win gold.
In other sports, Chinese table tennis legend Ma Long, 34, said he had almost certainly made his last Asian Games appearance after helping the hosts to men’s team gold.
Asked about the prospect of defending his Olympic title next year, Ma said: “Paris is still too early to say for me.”
Foreign troops footprint leaves behind health and environmental issues
An investigative report has found that there has been a considerable increase in medical problems among communities that lived close to US military bases during Afghanistan’s 20-year war.
According to New Lines magazine, a marked increase in people suffering from skin, heart and digestive diseases have been observed among those living in close proximity to the former bases. In addition to this, the magazine found that the war had a devastating effect on people’s land.
“American forces have not paid attention to the devastating consequences of using bombs, harmful weapons, spreading chemical substances caused by throwing bombs and burning garbage on people’s health, especially around their military bases in Nangarhar, Kandahar and Parwan provinces,” the report said.
A number of residents of these provinces told New Lines that two years after the withdrawal of troops, they still suffer from skin, cardiovascular and digestive diseases. They have also said that their land yields far less crops than in the past.
According to the report, the US military dropped more than 85,000 bombs in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021, most of which contained an explosive called “RDX”.
This substance has an adverse effect on the nervous system of humans. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has called this substance carcinogenic.
“The Taliban (IEA) government should start an investigation in this regard and, if possible, ask for help from international institutions in this matter; if this issue is confirmed, they should demand compensation from the United States of America,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military analyst.
In April 2017, US military dropped the most powerful conventional bomb ever used in combat — the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, known unofficially as the “mother of all bombs,” or MOAB.
In addition, New Lines estimated that when more than 100,000 NATO and US forces were present in Afghanistan, they produced more than 400,000 kilograms of garbage per day, most of which was burned without any pollution control.
However, the Islamic Emirate says the 20-year military presence of the US and its allies in Afghanistan has caused problems to the people, and the IEA will request compensation at an appropriate time.
“Afghanistan has been the same in every occupation, they have been victims, their people’s rights have been lost and they have been oppressed, they have been killed, injured and suffered various hardships; they were forced to migrate. The American occupation also had these problems, these problems must be compensated, we will definitely raise this at the right time, Inshallah,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA.
