Rashid Khan in top spot as best bowler in ICC T20 rankings for this week

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2023)

Ariana Television Network is set to bring yet another exciting sports extravaganza into the homes of millions of loyal viewers; this time the upcoming Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which will start on February 15 and run through to March 9.

The second season of the AFPL will be produced and aired by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country, and games will be broadcast live, including the draw, which will take place on February 7.

This draw takes place at 7pm and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.

The opening ceremony and the matches will also be broadcast live on February 15 starting at 3pm.

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League will be held in league format and the player’s auction function will be held on February 7.

For the duration of the league, two matches will be held each day. Broadcasts will start at 3pm and run through to 8pm, and will include previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

Ten teams will participate.

Futsal has become steadily more popular in Afghanistan, which is ranked 24 out of 36 on the Asian Football Confederation’s ranking index.

In January last year, 22 teams participated in the 15-day futsal competition which drew young talent from around the country.

This came on the back of significant developments in the sporting code, which continues to grow in the country.

During last year’s tournament, a number of futsal coaches said the skills of players in the country had improved vastly over the past few years and that tournaments of this nature were of particular importance to players.

For more details make sure to follow Ariana Television’s updates on its social media platforms or here, on Ariana News’ website.

CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule