Sport
ILT20 introduces digital avatars of cricketers for fans
The DP World International League T20 has teamed up with Stars4U, to provide fans of the league digital avatars of their favorite players to share on social media.
The animated and talking avatars are available in the form of videos and greetings that fans can share with friends and family.
Some of the featured Stars4U avatars include: Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Alex Hales, James Vince, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell. These avatars will be available FREE for a limited period of time only.
The link to access your favorite DP World ILT20 cricketer’s avatar is https://app.ilt20stars4u.com
All the messages featuring Stars4U avatars have been approved by the DP World International League T20 as well as the players themselves and use the players’ actual voices.
Mubashshir Usmani, the General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board said: “The league has huge ambitions and we are pleased to note that it is working with Stars4U to bring this digital-only product to the cricket fans. The opportunities are endless and the league is driven to add value for all cricket fans across the globe.”
Simon Brown CEO of Stars4U said: “This is a first-to-market for the sports industry and the DP World International League T20 has been so supportive. We have delivered an innovative launch at record speed. We are building a sustainable technology proposition that brings fans, clubs and brands closer to their heroes and are delighted to be working with the DP World International League T20 and all the franchise teams”.
The DP World ILT20 made its debut at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January 2023. Some of the greatest cricketing superstars have made their way to the UAE to play in the inaugural edition of the league.
The tournament is currently being played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
The avatars can be accessed here: https://app.ilt20stars4u.com
Sport
Rashid Khan in top spot as best bowler in ICC T20 rankings for this week
In the latest update of the ICC’s ranking system, Rashid Khan moved into top sport in T20 bowling category, while fellow countryman Mohammad Nabi is in second spot as an all-rounder.
This week’s ranking put three Afghanistan players in the top 10 T20 bowling list – including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is in 8th position.
T20 batting section was devoid of Afghan players, but India’s Suryakumar Ashok Yadav, also known as SKY, is ranked top T20 batsman.
Sport
Futsal fever on the horizon, thanks again to Ariana Television
Ariana Television Network is set to bring yet another exciting sports extravaganza into the homes of millions of loyal viewers; this time the upcoming Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which will start on February 15 and run through to March 9.
The second season of the AFPL will be produced and aired by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country, and games will be broadcast live, including the draw, which will take place on February 7.
This draw takes place at 7pm and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
The opening ceremony and the matches will also be broadcast live on February 15 starting at 3pm.
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League will be held in league format and the player’s auction function will be held on February 7.
For the duration of the league, two matches will be held each day. Broadcasts will start at 3pm and run through to 8pm, and will include previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
Ten teams will participate.
Futsal has become steadily more popular in Afghanistan, which is ranked 24 out of 36 on the Asian Football Confederation’s ranking index.
In January last year, 22 teams participated in the 15-day futsal competition which drew young talent from around the country.
This came on the back of significant developments in the sporting code, which continues to grow in the country.
During last year’s tournament, a number of futsal coaches said the skills of players in the country had improved vastly over the past few years and that tournaments of this nature were of particular importance to players.
For more details make sure to follow Ariana Television’s updates on its social media platforms or here, on Ariana News’ website.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule
Sport
Wanindu Hasaranga and Luke Wood bowl Desert Vipers to victory
Desert Vipers’ splendid bowling show led by their ace leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3 for 13) and left-arm medium pacer Luke Wood (3 for 20) ensured them a 22-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the 23rd match of the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.
This win has helped them qualify for the play-off and almost assured them a top two finish.
It was a splendid comeback show from Desert Vipers who had lost their last match to MI Emirates by 157 runs. Ultimately, they clinched the top slot in the points table with 12 points from eight matches.
They are trailed by Gulf Giants in the second position with 10 points, but from seven matches. Sharjah Warriors remain in the fourth slot with seven points from eight matches above Dubai Capitals, who also have seven points from eight matches.
MI Emirates is in the third slot with nine points from seven matches.
Though Desert Vipers could post only 148 for 6 in 20 overs through opener Rohan Mustafa’s knock of 31 runs and Benny Howell’s unbeaten 34, Sharjah Warriors were restricted to 126 for 8 in 20 overs.
Desert Vipers won the toss and bravely elected to bat.
Speaking after the match about their performance, Sharjah Warriors’ batting coach Matthew Maynard said: “We didn’t play enough strong shots for singles. We weren’t aggressive in our approach. We didn’t use our feet well against the spinners. That’s something we will work on before the next game.
“We want to achieve two wins and play with the intent we showed in our last few games,” he said.
Meanwhile, Desert Vipers’ head coach James Foster said: “It was a phenomenal win for the Desert Vipers. We thought 140 would be a defendable total and we were quite pleased with 148 on a difficult wicket.
“I felt our bowlers didn’t allow them to play their shots. I am delighted with the fight and character the team showed today,” he said.
Apple forecasts another drop in revenue, proclaims iPhone production problems over
Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says
ILT20 introduces digital avatars of cricketers for fans
Qatar holds expanded meeting for UN official regarding Afghanistan
IEA welcomes India’s funds announcement for Afghanistan
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: Anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
-
World3 days ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Metal robot can melt its way out of tight spaces to escape
-
World4 days ago
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran factory: US official
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan jumps 24 places to 150th in global corruption index
-
COVID-195 days ago
China announces resumption of visas for Japanese
-
Latest News5 days ago
Extreme winter claims 170 lives in Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
China’s 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years, research firm says