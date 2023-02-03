ILT20 introduces digital avatars of cricketers for fans

(Last Updated On: February 3, 2023)

The DP World International League T20 has teamed up with Stars4U, to provide fans of the league digital avatars of their favorite players to share on social media.

The animated and talking avatars are available in the form of videos and greetings that fans can share with friends and family.

Some of the featured Stars4U avatars include: Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Alex Hales, James Vince, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell. These avatars will be available FREE for a limited period of time only.

The link to access your favorite DP World ILT20 cricketer’s avatar is https://app.ilt20stars4u.com

All the messages featuring Stars4U avatars have been approved by the DP World International League T20 as well as the players themselves and use the players’ actual voices.

Mubashshir Usmani, the General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board said: “The league has huge ambitions and we are pleased to note that it is working with Stars4U to bring this digital-only product to the cricket fans. The opportunities are endless and the league is driven to add value for all cricket fans across the globe.”

Simon Brown CEO of Stars4U said: “This is a first-to-market for the sports industry and the DP World International League T20 has been so supportive. We have delivered an innovative launch at record speed. We are building a sustainable technology proposition that brings fans, clubs and brands closer to their heroes and are delighted to be working with the DP World International League T20 and all the franchise teams”.

The DP World ILT20 made its debut at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January 2023. Some of the greatest cricketing superstars have made their way to the UAE to play in the inaugural edition of the league.

The tournament is currently being played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

The avatars can be accessed here: https://app.ilt20stars4u.com