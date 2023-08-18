Latest News
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is likely to end the financial running of 25 Afghan hospitals by the end of August due to funding constraints, a spokesperson told Reuters, amid growing concerns over a plunge in aid to Afghanistan.
“Although we continue to engage with government ministries, donors, and organisations to find alternative sustainable support mechanisms for the hospital sector, the phase-out of the Hospital Program is expected to happen tentatively at the end of August,” Diogo Alcantara, ICRC’s spokesperson for Afghanistan, told Reuters on Thursday.
“The ICRC does not have the mandate nor the resources to maintain a fully functioning public health-care sector in the longer term,” Alcantara said.
In April, ICRC said its governing board approved 430 million Swiss francs ($475.30 million) in cost reductions over 2023 and early 2024 and a rolling back of operations in some locations as budgets for humanitarian aid were expected to decrease.
“The financial difficulties the ICRC is facing have sped up, in transparency with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities, the expected return of the full responsibilities of the health services to the Ministry of Public Health,” Alcantara said, referring to the Taliban administration.
The program’s end comes amid growing concerns over cuts to Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid, two years after the IEA took over and most other forms of international assistance, which formed the backbone of the economy, were halted.
The Geneva-based organisation would continue its other Afghanistan health programs, including rehabilitation support for people with disabilities, Reuters reported.
A spokesman for the health ministry did not respond to request for comment.
It was not clear how much was needed to pay for the operations, which fund salaries and other costs at many of Afghanistan’s major hospitals serving millions of people, and if IEA authorities could cover that amount from the fiscal budget.
An Afghan finance ministry spokesman said this year’s budget had been finalised, but not publicly released.
The hospitals have been supported by ICRC since a few months after foreign forces left in August 2021.
Development funding was cut to Afghanistan as the IEA – which has not formally been recognised by any country – took over the country. The sudden financial shock imperilled critical public services including health and education.
The ICRC and other agencies including the U.N. stepped in to try to fill gaps.
“The (ICRC) took this decision back then to save the healthcare system from collapsing due to the financial crises that Afghanistan was experiencing and because many development agencies and other organisations left the country while the ICRC stayed,” Alcantara said.
The ICRC hospital program had originally covered 33 hospitals, eight of which have already been phased out, paying for the salaries of over 10,000 health workers and some medical supplies. The hospitals provided thousands of beds and served areas encompassing more than 25 million people – over half the population.
Neighbouring Pakistan is closely watching the development, a senior government official told Reuters. Pakistan, a major destination for healthcare for Afghans, routinely has thousands of medical visa applications lodged with its embassy, officials said.
“We are concerned about a further influx of medical patients,” said the Pakistani official, who declined to be identified to speak openly about sensitive diplomatic issues.
Pakistan’s foreign office did not reply to request for comment.
There is growing alarm over cuts to aid to Afghanistan, where the U.N. humanitarian plan for 2023 is only 25% funded, even after requested budget was downgraded from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion.
Diplomats and aid officials say concerns over IEA restrictions on women alongside competing global humanitarian crises are causing donors to pull back on financial support. The Islamic Emirate has ordered most Afghan female aid staff not to work, though granted exemptions in health and education.
Almost three-quarters of Afghanistan’s population are now in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the aid agencies.
Latest News
Over 25,000 flights recorded across Afghanistan in past year
The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) says all the country’s airfields are operational and over the past year, more than 25,000 flights have taken place across Afghanistan.
“About 25,540 transit flights were registered in the current year, and of course, we must remember that this was done in cooperation with neighboring countries,” said Hasibullah Soroush, Deputy Minister for Aviation Policy and Safety Oversight.
The ministry officials also said during their accountability program on Thursday that it has collected over 8.9 billion AFN revenue from flights over the past year.
“In the past year, the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation has managed to collect 8.927 billion afghanis for the coffers of the Islamic Emirate with full transparency,” said Hafiz Sediqullah Abid, Deputy Minister of Transportation for Financial and Administrative affairs.
In this time, more than 560,000 passengers have been recorded on domestic and foreign flights from Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif airports, and more than 2,600 tons of goods were transported through air corridors during this period, officials said.
In addition, the ministry has purchased new equipment including radars to better control the country’s airspace.
“We are taking steps to purchase radars, and we have signed a contract with the United Arab Emirates with the GAC [aviation] company, so that we can provide all the telecommunications and radar equipment needed by Afghanistan’s civil aviation [authority],” said Ghulam Jilani Wafa, deputy minister for MoTCA.
Officials also said they have taken steps in the land transport sector, including the establishment of provincial stations in seven zones of the country and have evaluated dozens of transportation companies.
Currently, four international airports and 24 domestic airports are active throughout the country. In addition, commercial goods have been transported overland to Turkey for the first time.
Latest News
Construction gets underway on New Kabul housing project
Practical work on the New Kabul project got underway on Thursday in the presence of high-ranking Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
The project involves two 15-year phases. Phase one will include the construction of 250,000 residential units that will house an estimated 1.5 million people. This phase also includes the building of commercial, agricultural, recreational and industrial areas.
The head of administrative affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Noorul Haq Anwar, said at Thursday’s ceremony: “It is a pleasure that these days, instead of bad news, the news of the start of big economic projects is published every day.”
“The time has come for the Islamic Emirate to speed up its efforts for the economic self-sufficiency of the country and make Afghanistan self-sufficient economically,” Anwar added.
At the same time, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said at the ceremony: “The New Kabul project will include all the modern facilities, and with the start of this project, a large number of citizens will be able to invest and employment will be provided.”
Speaking at the ceremony, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, said that with the implementation of this national project, the challenges, traffic and environmental problems will be lifted to a great extent.
“It is the responsibility of the businessmen and investors of the country to participate in the development of the country together with the regime, and we invite the investors of the region and the world to invest in Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also participated in the ceremony and said that the Islamic Emirate has taken important economic steps in a short time and has proven in practice that it is committed to the settlement, development and progress of Afghanistan.
“Afghans have made unprecedented sacrifices to preserve the dignity, honor and freedom of their country, and they are still ready for any sacrifice, and the Islamic Emirate is committed to freeing Afghans from economic problems just as it saved them from occupation,” added Stanikzai.
According to him, those who fuel ethnic, religious and linguistic prejudices have no place in Afghanistan. He said “if he [opposition] cannot help and cooperate with Afghanistan, then let Afghans settle their country and live a peaceful life.”
Sheikh Nada Mohammad Nadeem, Acting Minister of Higher Education, also addressed the event and said the time has come for the Islamic Emirate to start working to fulfill the aspirations of the martyrs and the people of the country and stabilize Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Economy, Qari Din Muhammad Hanif, said that those who invest in Afghanistan today are committed to the development of their country.
“Investors who have invested billions of dollars outside of Afghanistan, if they transfer 20 percent of their capital to Afghanistan, without a doubt, they will help a lot to solve Afghanistan’s economic problems,” added Hanif.
He also added that the Islamic Emirate gives priority to domestic businessmen and investors in large economic projects.
Sheikh Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Kabul, said businessmen and investors who invest in Afghanistan are national heroes in the economic sector.
Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said that in the near future we will see a better interaction of the Islamic Emirate with the world and a solution to the current problems in Afghanistan.
“It is clear that there are problems in the political sector, especially in recognition, but the Islamic Emirate has made considerable progress in other fields,” Muttaqi said.
Latest News
Al-Qahtani meets UN representative for Afghanistan
Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani met on Wednesday with Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, who is visiting the country.
According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats discussed cooperation between Qatar and the UN, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.
No further details were released but Qatar has in recent years been one of the main players in the Afghanistan issue. A number of foreign embassies to Kabul are also currently based in Doha.
