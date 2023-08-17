Latest News
Construction gets underway on New Kabul housing project
Practical work on the New Kabul project got underway on Thursday in the presence of high-ranking Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
The project involves two 15-year phases. Phase one will include the construction of 250,000 residential units that will house an estimated 1.5 million people. This phase also includes the building of commercial, agricultural, recreational and industrial areas.
The head of administrative affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Noorul Haq Anwar, said at Thursday’s ceremony: “It is a pleasure that these days, instead of bad news, the news of the start of big economic projects is published every day.”
“The time has come for the Islamic Emirate to speed up its efforts for the economic self-sufficiency of the country and make Afghanistan self-sufficient economically,” Anwar added.
At the same time, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said at the ceremony: “The New Kabul project will include all the modern facilities, and with the start of this project, a large number of citizens will be able to invest and employment will be provided.”
Speaking at the ceremony, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, said that with the implementation of this national project, the challenges, traffic and environmental problems will be lifted to a great extent.
“It is the responsibility of the businessmen and investors of the country to participate in the development of the country together with the regime, and we invite the investors of the region and the world to invest in Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also participated in the ceremony and said that the Islamic Emirate has taken important economic steps in a short time and has proven in practice that it is committed to the settlement, development and progress of Afghanistan.
“Afghans have made unprecedented sacrifices to preserve the dignity, honor and freedom of their country, and they are still ready for any sacrifice, and the Islamic Emirate is committed to freeing Afghans from economic problems just as it saved them from occupation,” added Stanikzai.
According to him, those who fuel ethnic, religious and linguistic prejudices have no place in Afghanistan. He said “if he [opposition] cannot help and cooperate with Afghanistan, then let Afghans settle their country and live a peaceful life.”
Sheikh Nada Mohammad Nadeem, Acting Minister of Higher Education, also addressed the event and said the time has come for the Islamic Emirate to start working to fulfill the aspirations of the martyrs and the people of the country and stabilize Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Economy, Qari Din Muhammad Hanif, said that those who invest in Afghanistan today are committed to the development of their country.
“Investors who have invested billions of dollars outside of Afghanistan, if they transfer 20 percent of their capital to Afghanistan, without a doubt, they will help a lot to solve Afghanistan’s economic problems,” added Hanif.
He also added that the Islamic Emirate gives priority to domestic businessmen and investors in large economic projects.
Sheikh Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Kabul, said businessmen and investors who invest in Afghanistan are national heroes in the economic sector.
Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said that in the near future we will see a better interaction of the Islamic Emirate with the world and a solution to the current problems in Afghanistan.
“It is clear that there are problems in the political sector, especially in recognition, but the Islamic Emirate has made considerable progress in other fields,” Muttaqi said.
Al-Qahtani meets UN representative for Afghanistan
Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani met on Wednesday with Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, who is visiting the country.
According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats discussed cooperation between Qatar and the UN, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.
No further details were released but Qatar has in recent years been one of the main players in the Afghanistan issue. A number of foreign embassies to Kabul are also currently based in Doha.
More than 200 media outlets closed down over past two years
Over 200 media outlets in the country have closed down since the Islamic Emirate regained control of the country two years ago.
Many of these organizations closed due to financial problems amid an ongoing economic crisis.
In their latest findings, the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) says that in the past two years, more than two hundred cases have been recorded of violence and arrests of journalists, of which 13 journalists are currently in prison.
The AIJA states that since the Islamic Emirate regained power, over 7,000 media workers, including women, have lost their jobs and migrated abroad.
“Before the victory of the Islamic Emirate, we had 600 media outlets in Afghanistan, of which 213 media outlets are currently closed; most of them were print media outlets,” said Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association.
On arrests of journalists, the Islamic Emirate does not consider this as being related to their work.
“We have 13 or 12 journalists under arrest, one of whom is [Afghan-French journalists Morteza] Behboodi; another one [is in custody] but his media [employer] has not confirmed his employment; and eight other people who were arrested in the last two or three days,” Mujadidi added.
However, a number of journalists say that restrictions on media and lack of timely information from government institutions has made it difficult to work. They also said the recent arrests of a number of journalists by the forces of the Islamic Emirate have caused fear and despair among many journalists.
In the last twenty years, the media and freedom of expression were considered one of the important achievements of the republic, but after the collapse of the former government, freedom of expression and media activity in the country has declined.
Russia claims West ramping up interaction with armed groups in Afghanistan
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that the main threats to the region are coming from within Afghanistan and that international terrorist organizations are gaining influence in the country.
“The security of Russia’s CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] allies in Central Asia is a key priority for the work of Russia’s defense agencies. Today, the main challenges and threats to the region are emerging from within Afghanistan, which is seeing growth in the influence of international terrorist organizations after [the collapse of] the decades-old US protectorate,” Shoigu said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, TASS news agency reported.
The defense chief noted that Western countries are increasing their interactions with various ethnic-based, non-Pashtun armed formations.
“The intent of their actions is clear. On the one hand, a conflict hotspot is created in the border zones of our partners, while, on the other hand, military assistance is offered to neutralize the conflict [thus artificially created]. All the while, the interests of the civilian population and the stability of government authorities are not duly taken into account,” Shoigu added.
