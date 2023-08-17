Construction gets underway on New Kabul housing project

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2023)

Practical work on the New Kabul project got underway on Thursday in the presence of high-ranking Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.

The project involves two 15-year phases. Phase one will include the construction of 250,000 residential units that will house an estimated 1.5 million people. This phase also includes the building of commercial, agricultural, recreational and industrial areas.

The head of administrative affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Noorul Haq Anwar, said at Thursday’s ceremony: “It is a pleasure that these days, instead of bad news, the news of the start of big economic projects is published every day.”

“The time has come for the Islamic Emirate to speed up its efforts for the economic self-sufficiency of the country and make Afghanistan self-sufficient economically,” Anwar added.

At the same time, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said at the ceremony: “The New Kabul project will include all the modern facilities, and with the start of this project, a large number of citizens will be able to invest and employment will be provided.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, said that with the implementation of this national project, the challenges, traffic and environmental problems will be lifted to a great extent.

“It is the responsibility of the businessmen and investors of the country to participate in the development of the country together with the regime, and we invite the investors of the region and the world to invest in Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also participated in the ceremony and said that the Islamic Emirate has taken important economic steps in a short time and has proven in practice that it is committed to the settlement, development and progress of Afghanistan.

“Afghans have made unprecedented sacrifices to preserve the dignity, honor and freedom of their country, and they are still ready for any sacrifice, and the Islamic Emirate is committed to freeing Afghans from economic problems just as it saved them from occupation,” added Stanikzai.

According to him, those who fuel ethnic, religious and linguistic prejudices have no place in Afghanistan. He said “if he [opposition] cannot help and cooperate with Afghanistan, then let Afghans settle their country and live a peaceful life.”

Sheikh Nada Mohammad Nadeem, Acting Minister of Higher Education, also addressed the event and said the time has come for the Islamic Emirate to start working to fulfill the aspirations of the martyrs and the people of the country and stabilize Afghanistan.

Acting Minister of Economy, Qari Din Muhammad Hanif, said that those who invest in Afghanistan today are committed to the development of their country.

“Investors who have invested billions of dollars outside of Afghanistan, if they transfer 20 percent of their capital to Afghanistan, without a doubt, they will help a lot to solve Afghanistan’s economic problems,” added Hanif.

He also added that the Islamic Emirate gives priority to domestic businessmen and investors in large economic projects.

Sheikh Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Kabul, said businessmen and investors who invest in Afghanistan are national heroes in the economic sector.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, has said that in the near future we will see a better interaction of the Islamic Emirate with the world and a solution to the current problems in Afghanistan.

“It is clear that there are problems in the political sector, especially in recognition, but the Islamic Emirate has made considerable progress in other fields,” Muttaqi said.