Latest News
Right-hand vehicles legalized in Afghanistan
The traffic department of the Ministry of Interior has started the process of registering right-hand vehicles across the country.
Officials said the process will continue for the next three months and vehicle owners will receive temporary registration plates after completing the necessary procedures.
“Right hand cars are not included in the traffic law of Afghanistan. Documents will be distributed to those who want to register these cars. With this, people’s problems will be solved and the order on roads will improve,” Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari said in a press conference.
According to the officials, between 5,300 afghanis and 8,900 afghanis will be charged per vehicle for issuing documents to right hand vehicles.
Officials also announced that standardization of taxi services is ongoing and that new taxi services will be launched early next solar year – which will commence in less than two weeks.
A total of 1,150 traffic accidents occurred due to the non-observance of traffic rules so far this year, officials said.
Latest News
Attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif widely condemned
Saturday’s bomb blast targeting journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Balkh province has been widely condemned by countries and organizations around the world.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was a despicable attack and called for violence to stop.
“Afghan reporters show immense courage & must be protected,” UNAMA said on Twitter.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas West said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack.
“We condemn these continued, senseless acts of violence. We believe in the resilience of the Afghan people and their capacity to rebound,” West said.
EU Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan also strongly condemned the attack on journalists and that which killed Balkh governor two days earlier.
“This violence needs to stop. My thoughts are with those injured and all grieving families. Journalists risk their lives for their work and have to be protected. They are #NotATarget!” Raffaella Iodice said on Twitter.
Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the attack as “cowardly.”
Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, said that such attacks are carried out by the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Saturday’s bomb blast at Tebyan cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif city killed a guard and wounded eight others including five journalists.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Iran, Uzbekistan stress need for regional countries to help Afghanistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Uzbekistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiar Saidov discussed the situation in Afghanistan at a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.
During the meeting, the sides underscored the need for cooperation and help from neighboring countries to strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Uzbekistan’s delegation headed by its acting foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday.
Iran and Uzbekistan have always emphasized that an inclusive government should be formed for stability in Afghanistan.
Iran’s representative at the United Nations said recently that the recognition of the Islamic Emirate depends on fulfilling its promises, including the establishment of an inclusive government.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that it has fulfilled all the conditions for its recognition, including forming an inclusive government.
Latest News
Iran condemns attack on journalists in Mazar
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned Saturday’s attack on the Tebyan Cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif that was hosting a group of journalists.
The explosion left one person dead and eight others wounded, officials said earlier adding that five of those wounded were journalists, and the other three were children.
Nasser Kanaani offered his condolences to those affected by the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
