Right-hand vehicles legalized in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2023)

The traffic department of the Ministry of Interior has started the process of registering right-hand vehicles across the country.

Officials said the process will continue for the next three months and vehicle owners will receive temporary registration plates after completing the necessary procedures.

“Right hand cars are not included in the traffic law of Afghanistan. Documents will be distributed to those who want to register these cars. With this, people’s problems will be solved and the order on roads will improve,” Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari said in a press conference.

According to the officials, between 5,300 afghanis and 8,900 afghanis will be charged per vehicle for issuing documents to right hand vehicles.

Officials also announced that standardization of taxi services is ongoing and that new taxi services will be launched early next solar year – which will commence in less than two weeks.

A total of 1,150 traffic accidents occurred due to the non-observance of traffic rules so far this year, officials said.