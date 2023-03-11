Iran condemns attack on journalists in Mazar

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2023)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned Saturday’s attack on the Tebyan Cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif that was hosting a group of journalists.

The explosion left one person dead and eight others wounded, officials said earlier adding that five of those wounded were journalists, and the other three were children.

Nasser Kanaani offered his condolences to those affected by the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.