181 Afghan prisoners extradited from Iran

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iran has handed over another 181 Afghan prisoners to IEA officials.

On twitter, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said the Afghan prisoners were released after negotiations between the IEA and Iranian officials. The prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing.

The IEA officials said that such positive steps on the part of Iran can result in strengthening mutual cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The number of Afghan prisoners in Iran was said to be about 1,728 last week, however, IEA officials have not yet commented on what charges the inmates faced.

A government delegation headed by the IEA’s Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Ishaqzai traveled to Tehran on March 6, and met with Iranian officials, after which Iran handed over 268 Afghan detainees.

Furthermore, the IEA announced early this week that more than 450 Afghan inmates were returned to Afghanistan from Iran.