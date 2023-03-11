Latest News
181 Afghan prisoners extradited from Iran
The Islamic Emirate’s deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iran has handed over another 181 Afghan prisoners to IEA officials.
On twitter, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said the Afghan prisoners were released after negotiations between the IEA and Iranian officials. The prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing.
The IEA officials said that such positive steps on the part of Iran can result in strengthening mutual cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
The number of Afghan prisoners in Iran was said to be about 1,728 last week, however, IEA officials have not yet commented on what charges the inmates faced.
A government delegation headed by the IEA’s Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Ishaqzai traveled to Tehran on March 6, and met with Iranian officials, after which Iran handed over 268 Afghan detainees.
Furthermore, the IEA announced early this week that more than 450 Afghan inmates were returned to Afghanistan from Iran.
Latest News
Iran condemns attack on journalists in Mazar
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned Saturday’s attack on the Tebyan Cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif that was hosting a group of journalists.
The explosion left one person dead and eight others wounded, officials said earlier adding that five of those wounded were journalists, and the other three were children.
Nasser Kanaani offered his condolences to those affected by the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Latest News
One dead, eight wounded in blast at cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif
An explosion at a cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, on Saturday, left one person dead and eight others wounded, officials said.
The blast happened at around 11:30a.m. at Tebyan cultural center in PD2 of Mazar-e-Sharif city.
The Interior Ministry in a statement confirmed the death of a guard at the center and the wounding of eight others in the blast.
Those wounded included five journalists and three children, the statement said adding their condition was stable.
The explosion was triggered by explosives placed at the center, according to the statement.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
It comes two days after another blast killed Balkh governor, Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, and two others in his office. Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast.
This is not the first time Tebyan organization has been attacked. In 2017, an explosion, claimed by Daesh, happened at the organization’s office in Kabul, killing dozens of people.
Latest News
IEA rejects UN report suggesting 23 armed groups operate in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday rejected a report by the United Nations Secretary-General suggesting that 23 armed groups claim to operate in the country.
The report, titled the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security, also said that at least nine extrajudicial killings, at least 17 arbitrary arrests and detentions and at least 9 instances of torture and ill-treatment happened in violation of the general amnesty.
IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that “categorizing unsolved murder cases as extra-judicial killings, criminal cases as arbitrary arrests and physical altercations in the course of arrest as torture and ill-treatment is injustice and misrepresentation.”
The statement also said that drawing national level conclusions from a “small sample size of alleged cases and labeling social media propaganda accounts as genuine armed groups is a clear bias to confirm certain narratives or an information gap.”
The foreign ministry said that they appreciate that the report has taken note of steps taken by IEA with regards to improved governance, accountability and access to services, continuation of salaries to female civil servants, efforts towards national reconciliation and unity, curbing arms trafficking, and narcotics cultivation and trade, treatment of drug addicts and decline in security incidents by illegal armed elements and Daesh.
“We are encouraged that the report urges continuation of constructive engagement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and international community that puts the needs of the Afghan people first,” the statement said.
“Within the limits of our sovereignty, national interests and teachings of the Holy Religion of Islam, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stands ready to continue to work with the international community to address issues of shared concern.”
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Iran condemns attack on journalists in Mazar
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Bamiyan once again hosts popular skiing contest
181 Afghan prisoners extradited from Iran
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
Tahawol: Concerns over ban on women’s work and education discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
India to send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 300 Afghan immigrants return in one day from Pakistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued US troop presence
-
Regional4 days ago
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan