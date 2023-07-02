Latest News
Rights watchdog calls for world to take action in support of Afghan women
Amnesty International has called on the international community to stand up against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and take practical measures to allow Afghan women and girls to return to work and get an education.
The organization said despite warnings and the lack of political and economic interaction by the world with Afghanistan, Kabul has continued to limit work and education opportunities for women and girls.
However, the Islamic Emirate says efforts are underway to solve the problems in all fields and that the government has the responsibility to be accountable to the people within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Meanwhile, the IEA has repeatedly emphasized it is committed to respecting the rights of all citizens, including women and girls, within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
According to IEA officials, they will make the decisions regarding women’s work and education and countries should not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“Our best efforts are underway to make progress in all fields, meet the needs and to consider the people’s demands, and make the government accountable to the people within the framework of Islamic Sharia,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, schools have been closed to girls above the sixth grade. In December the IEA barred girls from attending university.
In addition to this, women and girls are prohibited from working at international organizations and institutions, but it is said that efforts are underway for women to return to work at foreign NGOs.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s wheat harvest will reach 5 million metric tons this year: ministry
Five million metric tons of wheat have been harvested so far this year, one million metric tons more than the last year’s harvest, officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said.
The ministry plans to cultivate wheat in fields that have not been cultivated before.
“According to the decree of Amir al-Momenin (IEA leaser) issued last year, poppy cultivation was stopped and the Ministry of Agriculture directed the farmers to plant wheat in order to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production. Therefore, more wheat was cultivated,” Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said.
Officials in the country’s Agriculture and Livestock Chamber say that Afghanistan needs 6.5 to 7.5 million metric tons of wheat annually.
They call on the government to produce wheat in the country by creating large, medium, and small water canals and managing the country’s waters.
“Afghanistan is an agricultural country. Unfortunately, we had more imports in Afghanistan because we had problems. Fortunately, with the construction of Kamal Khan Dam, Qosh Tepa Canal, Shah wa Arous Dam, and other dams, we can achieve self-sufficiency,” Mirwais Hajizada, deputy of the Agriculture and Livestock Chamber, said.
Latest News
Two young Afghans win Diana Award 2023
Two young Afghans – a male and a female – have been honored with the prestigious Diana Award in the United Kingdom.
The Diana Award honours those aged between nine to 25 working for the betterment of the community in any way.
The award was established in 1999 after the name of the late Princess of Wales, Diana. It is one of the most prestigious awards a youngster can receive for their humanitarian work.
The two awardees from Afghanistan are Mohammad Jawid Amani and Sabera Saeed.
“Jawid has dedicated his efforts to address social and human rights issues in Afghanistan. He established the ‘Change Makers of the World’ volunteer community to create positive change in the society. He has provided education and supplies to dozens of war-affected students and has led educational and cultural programmes to improve people’s lives. In 2021, he worked for youth-engagement in the Intra-Afghan Peace Process through the NYCP initiative,” Diana Award website said.
“Sabera founded the ‘TAIB Education Foundation’ in Afghanistan to provide free and voluntary educational services for girls. Despite the difficult political situation, they were determined to ensure that no girl would be left behind. Sabera works tirelessly, managing all the classes themself and offering various subjects, including languages, computers, and school subjects. Their work has had a profound social impact, with over 10,000 girls benefiting from these classes. Serving as a role model and motivating others to join their cause and share their knowledge, Sabera’s efforts have helped decrease forced and underage marriages and challenged cultural barriers to girls’ education,” the website said.
Latest News
US should now fulfill its obligations, Muttaqi says after Biden’s al-Qaeda remarks
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Saturday that Washington should now fulfill its responsibilities and initiate positive engagement, after US President Joe Biden suggested that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi told Al Jazeera that Biden’s remarks are an acknowledgment of the reality and it refutes the United Nations Security Council’s report on the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
He emphasized that the IEA is committed to not allowing anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against other countries, and the Islamic Emirate has proven this in the past two years.
“America must now fulfill its responsibilities and start a positive interaction with Afghanistan. A stable and self-reliant Afghanistan with a good economy is for the benefit of Afghanistan, the region, and the whole world,” Muttaqi said.
Biden told reporters on Friday: “Do you remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban (IEA). What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”
Muttaqi emphasized that the IEA not allowing anyone to use Afghanistan soil against others is its independent policy and the “order and support” of others is not involved in this issue.
Rights watchdog calls for world to take action in support of Afghan women
Afghanistan’s wheat harvest will reach 5 million metric tons this year: ministry
Syria says it repels Israeli strike, anti-aircraft missile fragments hit Israel
Two young Afghans win Diana Award 2023
Moldova airport shooting suspect in coma, wanted in Tajikistan for abduction
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades
Tahawol: Al-Qaeda group failure in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with neighboring countries reviewed
Saar: Rising poverty and unemployment discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic situation
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade
-
World4 days ago
Lukashenko says Putin wanted to ‘wipe out’ Prigozhin during mutiny attempt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iraqi man burns Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque
-
Sport3 days ago
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran says water rights talks with IEA ongoing
-
Regional3 days ago
Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
-
Sport4 days ago
Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger