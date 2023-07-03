Latest News
UN unveils new strategic framework for supporting Afghans
The United Nations in Afghanistan on Monday released its Strategic Framework for Afghanistan for the period 2023-2025 outlining the UN’s approach to addressing basic human needs in the country.
According to a statement, the framework prioritizes the needs and rights of those most vulnerable, including women and girls, children and youth, internally displaced persons, returnees, refugees, and ethnic and religious minorities.
“Our Strategic Framework is a robust offer of assistance to the people of Afghanistan to address their basic human needs and complement the ongoing delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva.
UNAMA said the UN Strategic Framework was developed in close consultations with Member States, partners, and stakeholders.
The United Nations Country Team and partners have identified three complementary and mutually reinforcing joint priorities as it supports the basic human needs of the Afghan people:
Sustained Essential Services in key sectors such as health, nutrition, education, employment, water, sanitation, hygiene, social protection, and protection that are accessible to all, affordable, and can be delivered free from all forms of discrimination.
Economic Opportunities and Resilient Livelihoods through the creation of an enabling environment that facilitates economic growth and the provision of decent work opportunities, especially for excluded groups such as women.
Social Cohesion, Inclusion, Gender Equality, Human Rights, and the Rule of Law – as prerequisites for sustainable development and peace in Afghanistan – strengthening civil society engagement and advocacy for alignment of Afghanistan’s normative and legal frameworks with international human rights instruments.
“The United Nations and its partners recognize that humanitarian aid alone will not be enough to sustainably address the large-scale and increasing human suffering of the Afghan people in the medium and long term,” said the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim, Daniel Endres.
The UN Strategic Framework has a special focus on the delivery of principled assistance in response to the increasingly restrictive environment facing all Afghans, in particular women and girls.
UNAMA said the ban against Afghan women working for the UN adds to earlier restrictions placed on Afghan women and girls: against women working for NGOs, against women working for other diplomatic entities; preventing girls from attending secondary and tertiary education institutions; against girls and women visiting public parks, baths, and gyms.
These and other edicts limit the physical movement of women and girls and their participation in economic, social and public life, it added.
“Whether the UN can fully implement this framework will depend on actions by the de facto authorities and on donor support,” said Endres.
Mike Pence says Trump would not have withdrawn troops from Afghanistan
Former US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he believes former President Donald Trump would have kept a “couple thousand American forces” in Afghanistan despite striking a deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The US State Department released a report Friday faulting both the presidential administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the botched withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.
The department’s “After Action Review” report stated the Trump administration had an “insufficient senior level consideration of worst-case scenarios,” listed Trump’s desire to end a military presence and alleged there was “no plan or effort to help at risk Afghans” nor a plan on “how to keep diplomats in Kabul after withdrawal.”
Pence said in an interview with CBS he does not believe the Trump administration bears any responsibility for the debacle.
“It was made very clear, I was in the room when President Trump told the leader of the Taliban (IEA)— he said, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to cooperate with the Afghan government. You don’t harbor terrorists and you don’t harm any American soldiers.’ We went 18 months without a single American casualty until the day at that Kabul airport, we lost thirteen brave American service members.”
“The blame for what happened here falls squarely on the current commander-in-chief. And under our administration, I promise you, that while it was the intention of the former president to pull all troops out, when the Taliban (IEA) broke the deal and moved into Mazar-e-Sharif and Joe Biden did nothing, that set in motion the catastrophe that became Afghanistan and the heartbreaking end to 20 years of conflict,” the former vice president said.
Pence was asked if the Trump administration would have kept the troops on the ground despite striking the deal.
“Well, look, candidly it was all my belief that it would be prudent to keep a couple thousand of American forces there to support our efforts against terrorists both in Afghanistan and in the region and I think we ultimately would’ve done that, just as the president announced we were— the former president announced we were out of Syria,” he answered.
The State Department report also found the Biden administration did not know who was in charge of coordinating the department’s role in the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Japan to provide scholarships to Afghan students
The Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan announced on Sunday that it will grant scholarships to Afghan students for master’s and doctoral courses.
The embassy said that students’ selection will be done in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation.
Criteria to qualify for the program include students under 35 years of age, sufficient proficiency in English or Japanese and excellent school achievements.
Successful applicants will travel to Japan in April 2024.
Recently, Japan announced the construction of a school, community center and micro hydropower station in Bamyan with the financial support of the country.
Rights watchdog calls for world to take action in support of Afghan women
Amnesty International has called on the international community to stand up against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and take practical measures to allow Afghan women and girls to return to work and get an education.
The organization said despite warnings and the lack of political and economic interaction by the world with Afghanistan, Kabul has continued to limit work and education opportunities for women and girls.
However, the Islamic Emirate says efforts are underway to solve the problems in all fields and that the government has the responsibility to be accountable to the people within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Meanwhile, the IEA has repeatedly emphasized it is committed to respecting the rights of all citizens, including women and girls, within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
According to IEA officials, they will make the decisions regarding women’s work and education and countries should not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“Our best efforts are underway to make progress in all fields, meet the needs and to consider the people’s demands, and make the government accountable to the people within the framework of Islamic Sharia,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
Since the return of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, schools have been closed to girls above the sixth grade. In December the IEA barred girls from attending university.
In addition to this, women and girls are prohibited from working at international organizations and institutions, but it is said that efforts are underway for women to return to work at foreign NGOs.
