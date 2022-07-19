Science & Technology
Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws
Russia’s competition authority said on Tuesday it would fine U.S. tech giant Apple for violating Russian antitrust laws and abusing its dominant position in the app store market, Reuters reported.
The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation.
“The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market,” the FAS said in a statement.
“Apple prohibits iOS app developers from telling clients inside the app about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the App Store or using alternative payment methods.”
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Science & Technology
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday it has established a $816.84 million fund to help with the development of radar satellites and its space programme, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter.
In 2014, the UAE formed a space agency, five years later it launched its first astronaut to the International Space Station, and had plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed stated that the fund aims to encourage the creation of domestic enterprises in the space sector and advance domestic strategic and research projects.
With this development, it will become the first Arab nation to create a constellation of synthetic aperture radar satellites, livemint reported.
The UAE already boasts the most ambitious space programme in the Middle East, with plans to send a spacecraft into Martian orbit, explore Venus in seven years, and land on an asteroid.
The fund will help a large-scale space programme that has already launched a spacecraft into Martian orbit and has exploration intentions for Venus. According to UAE Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed, the initiative would include the start of a national programme for the creation of contemporary radar satellites as well as the establishment of a national fund with a capital of three billion dirhams. The satellites will offer year-round, all-weather images of the world. Applications will include search and rescue as well as the detection of oil spills and ship monitoring.
“The project will contribute to the UAE’s efforts to develop solutions to climate change, environmental sustainability and improved disaster management,” the UAE media office earlier said.
Science & Technology
Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests
Facebook is testing a way to give its users more profiles per account, ostensibly to give users more opportunities for sharing posts and keeping up with the platform’s content.
Bloomberg reported this week that Meta (Facebook’s parent company) would begin experimenting with letting some Facebook users generate up to four other profiles in addition to their main account’s profile.
This will let users have multiple profiles linked to a main account and those additional profiles aren’t required to have real names. According to Bloomberg, each profile is expected to have its own separate feed. But, while each profile will have its own feed, only one profile will “be able to comment or like another post.”
Bloomberg also reported that since all of a user’s profiles are still subject to Facebook’s rules and they’re all connected to a main Facebook account, then “rule violations on one profile will affect the others.”
According to TechCrunch, these extra profiles could be curated to focus on specific interests or hobbies. Each individual profile would be created to focus on a specific topic like news or food.
Digital Trends meanwhile reported that a Meta company spokesperson confirmed the existence of the feature and the testing of it.
“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” the spokesperson said.
Science & Technology
Astronomers found a heartbeat-like radio signal coming from a galaxy
From over a billion light-years away and surrounded by a plasma cloud, a new radio wave is being pick up on Earth, courthouse news agency reported.
In a new study published in Nature, astronomers discovered a new radio signal strikingly different from other recorded radio bursts. Captured by the Canadian CHIME Experiment, a massive telescope that turns digital signals into three-dimensional hydrogen density maps, the novel radio wave is labeled FRB 20191221A.
Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, were first detected in 2007 and are a pulse of radio wave activity that usually only last a couple of milliseconds. The CHIME telescope has witnessed over a thousand radio burst sources since 2018. Though there is more study to be done on the burst origins and processes, it is estimated that approximately a thousand fast radio bursts arrive in Earth’s sky every day, read the report.
“There are not many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals. Examples that we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars, which rotate and produce a beamed emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids,” says Daniele Michilli, a postdoc at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, in a press release.
According to the report with most signals coming and going like a flash, the new radio burst is a game-changer, as it puts out a persistent burst every few seconds.
“It was unusual. Not only was it very long, lasting about three seconds, but there were periodic peaks that were remarkably precise, emitting every fraction of a second — boom, boom, boom — like a heartbeat. This is the first time the signal itself is periodic,” Michilli added.
The burst is coming from a far-off galaxy, over a billion light-years away from Earth, and its source is thought to be over a million times brighter than neutron stars in our own Milky Way. Additionally, the burst source may usually be less bright, causing a train of radio waves to emit while it rotates, courthouse news reported.
Comparing the properties of FRB 20191221A to other signals caught by the CHIME telescope, it seems that a very turbulent plasma cloud surrounds the source.
“This detection raises the question of what could cause this extreme signal that we’ve never seen before, and how can we use this signal to study the universe. Future telescopes promise to discover thousands of FRBs a month, and at that point, we may find many more of these periodic signals,” Michilli noted.
20 injured, 600 houses damaged in 5.1- magnitude quake in Paktika and Khost
Pakistan’s trade delegation meets finance ministry officials in Kabul
Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws
Pentagon continues to reassess US military’s role in Afghanistan war
Pakistan stresses on release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Tahawol: Challenges over IEA’s recognition discussed
IED explosion in Nangarhar leaves 2 dead, 28 wounded
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
-
Business5 days ago
Central Bank threatens to prosecute Afghans who continue to trade online
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ex-Afghan MP reveals millions of dollars were used to buy votes for speakership role
-
Latest News3 days ago
It is not in US interest for Afghanistan to be a failed state: Khalilzad
-
Latest News5 days ago
Takhar’s border with Tajikistan secure: IEA official
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for talks on coal imports
-
World3 days ago
US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas during Biden visit
-
Regional2 days ago
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation