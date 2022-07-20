Science & Technology
NASA’s James Webb telescope damaged by space rock: report
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope by NASA, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has suffered massive damage from a micrometeoroid strike in late May, Forbes magazine reported on Monday.
In a new paper published in the wake of Webb’s incredible first images last week, a group of scientists outlined the performance of the space telescope. They reported problems that “cannot be corrected”.
Writing about the projected lifetime of the Webb telescope, the researchers said, “At present, the largest source of uncertainty is long-term effects of micrometeoroid impacts that slowly degrade the primary mirror.”
The scientists informed that since the launch, the Webb telescope has been struck by six micrometeorites. While five of the meteorites did a negligible amount of damage, a sixth caused some damage to the JWST.
Notably, as the damage has taken place on one of the panels, it will not impact the Webb telescope’s image-taking abilities at all. However, the engineers who designed Webb know that its mirrors and sun-shield will unavoidably slowly degrade from micrometeoroid impacts.
Moreover, scientists also expect Webb’s detectors to be gradually damaged by charged particles. They believe that its sun-shield and innovative five-layer insulation will degrade from space weathering. Since its mirror is exposed to space, the researchers also said that micrometeoroid strikes are difficult for Webb to avoid.
The $9.7 billion space telescope was launched in 2021. Earlier this month, NASA revealed the first of many images that it captured of deep space.
Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws
Russia’s competition authority said on Tuesday it would fine U.S. tech giant Apple for violating Russian antitrust laws and abusing its dominant position in the app store market, Reuters reported.
The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation.
“The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market,” the FAS said in a statement.
“Apple prohibits iOS app developers from telling clients inside the app about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the App Store or using alternative payment methods.”
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday it has established a $816.84 million fund to help with the development of radar satellites and its space programme, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter.
In 2014, the UAE formed a space agency, five years later it launched its first astronaut to the International Space Station, and had plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed stated that the fund aims to encourage the creation of domestic enterprises in the space sector and advance domestic strategic and research projects.
With this development, it will become the first Arab nation to create a constellation of synthetic aperture radar satellites, livemint reported.
The UAE already boasts the most ambitious space programme in the Middle East, with plans to send a spacecraft into Martian orbit, explore Venus in seven years, and land on an asteroid.
The fund will help a large-scale space programme that has already launched a spacecraft into Martian orbit and has exploration intentions for Venus. According to UAE Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed, the initiative would include the start of a national programme for the creation of contemporary radar satellites as well as the establishment of a national fund with a capital of three billion dirhams. The satellites will offer year-round, all-weather images of the world. Applications will include search and rescue as well as the detection of oil spills and ship monitoring.
“The project will contribute to the UAE’s efforts to develop solutions to climate change, environmental sustainability and improved disaster management,” the UAE media office earlier said.
Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests
Facebook is testing a way to give its users more profiles per account, ostensibly to give users more opportunities for sharing posts and keeping up with the platform’s content.
Bloomberg reported this week that Meta (Facebook’s parent company) would begin experimenting with letting some Facebook users generate up to four other profiles in addition to their main account’s profile.
This will let users have multiple profiles linked to a main account and those additional profiles aren’t required to have real names. According to Bloomberg, each profile is expected to have its own separate feed. But, while each profile will have its own feed, only one profile will “be able to comment or like another post.”
Bloomberg also reported that since all of a user’s profiles are still subject to Facebook’s rules and they’re all connected to a main Facebook account, then “rule violations on one profile will affect the others.”
According to TechCrunch, these extra profiles could be curated to focus on specific interests or hobbies. Each individual profile would be created to focus on a specific topic like news or food.
Digital Trends meanwhile reported that a Meta company spokesperson confirmed the existence of the feature and the testing of it.
“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” the spokesperson said.
