Science & Technology
NASA set for first crewed moon return in over half a century
NASA is preparing to launch the first crew of astronauts toward the moon in over 53 years with its second Artemis mission, a key test flight in humanity’s broader lunar goals as the U.S. races to reassert leadership in space faced with growing competition from China.
Three U.S. and one Canadian astronaut are due for liftoff aboard NASA’s Orion capsule and Space Launch System rocket on Wednesday for a 10-day test mission swinging around the moon and back, a winding journey taking them deeper into space than humans have ever gone before, Reuters reported.
The mission is the first crewed test flight in NASA’s Artemis program, the flagship U.S. effort to begin regular flights to the moon, at an estimated cost of at least $93 billion since 2012. Not since Apollo 17 in 1972 have humans touched down on the moon’s surface, a tricky feat NASA aims to repeat in 2028 at the rugged lunar south pole.
The U.S. is the only country to have put humans on another celestial body with its six lunar landings of the Apollo program, driven by competition with the former Soviet Union.
China, a formidable technological rival to the U.S., has made steady progress in its own moon program in recent years, with a string of robotic lunar landings and a 2030 goal to put its own crew on the surface. U.S. officials have focused on beating China to the surface.
ANSWERING ‘THE QUESTION OF OUR LIFETIME’
NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, on Sunday said the moon is a “witness plate” to the solar system’s formation, and a stepping stone to Mars, “where we might have the most likelihood of finding evidence of past life.”
“Many, many countries have recognized the value that there is in exploring further into the solar system, to the moon and on to Mars,” she told reporters. “They recognize that not only can we gain all these extremely tangible benefits, but that we have the opportunity to answer the question that could be the question of our lifetime, which is, are we alone?”
“Answering that question starts at the moon,” she said. “The question is not should we go, but should we lead, or should we follow?”
Through a series of increasingly advanced Artemis missions extending into the next decade, the U.S. aims to set precedent for how others will operate and coexist on the moon’s surface, where someday countries and companies can exploit rocky lunar resources and practice for much more difficult missions to Mars.
COMMERCIAL LUNAR MARKET
NASA is relying on an array of companies in its moon program with the hope of stimulating a commercial lunar market in the future, the value of which is hard to estimate, analysts say.
A PricewaterhouseCoopers report from January estimates $127 billion in revenues by 2050 from lunar surface activities, with investments potentially reaching $72 billion to $88 billion through the same period.
But for now, and in the near future, governments will drive companies’ lunar strategies and revenue. It will be a long time before commercial growth exists on the moon independently of government funding, said Akhil Rao, an economist at analysis firm Rational Futures who was a research economist at NASA.
“NASA did not see a short-run economic value that companies would be able to derive that would allow NASA to be hands-off,” said Rao, who was among a team of economists and space policy staff laid off last year amid the Trump administration’s sweeping federal workforce cuts.
The Artemis II mission will pose a greater test of NASA’s Orion capsule and SLS, which conducted a similar mission without crew in 2022. The astronauts on board will test critical life-support systems, crew interfaces, navigation and communications before NASA proceeds with more complex missions in the following years.
Liftoff is scheduled for April 1, though it could happen any day after until April 6, depending on weather conditions in Florida and any last-minute snags with the rocket. Thereafter, another launch window, determined largely by the orbital mechanics between Earth and the moon, opens on April 30.
Artemis III, the next mission planned for 2027, will involve the Orion capsule docking in Earth’s orbit with NASA’s two lunar landers – the Blue Moon system from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Starship from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The delicate tag-up will demonstrate how the landers will pick up astronauts before heading for the moon’s surface.
That mission was added to the program in February by NASA’s new administrator, Jared Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut who has more broadly shaken up the program with new objectives. His decision pushed the program’s first crewed lunar landing to Artemis IV.
The architecture is more complex than the Apollo missions, involving an array of companies funded by NASA with the hope of stimulating private competition and market activity around the moon. Boeing and Northrop Grumman lead SLS and Lockheed Martin builds Orion for NASA.
SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing their own landers with NASA funding but under different types of contracts that allow them to offer the spacecraft to other customers.
Science & Technology
Trump administration set to receive $10 billion fee for brokering TikTok deal, WSJ reports
Vice President JD Vance had in September said that the new U.S. company will be valued at around $14 billion.
President Donald Trump’s administration is set to receive a roughly $10 billion fee from investors in the recently completed deal to take control of TikTok’s U.S. business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, in January finalized a deal to establish a majority American-owned joint venture that will secure U.S. data, to avoid a U.S. ban on the short video app used by over 200 million Americans.
TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure U.S. user data, apps and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity measures. It disclosed few details about the divestiture.
Vice President JD Vance had in September said that the new U.S. company will be valued at around $14 billion.
The payment is part of the agreement through which investors friendly with the administration gained control of TikTok’s U.S. operations from ByteDance, WSJ said. It is on top of the investments already made to establish a new entity to operate the app in the U.S.
Investors Oracle (ORCL.N), Silver Lake, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and other backers paid about $2.5 billion to the Treasury Department when the deal closed and are to make a number of subsequent payments until the total reaches $10 billion, per the Journal.
TikTok and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Officials from the administration have said the fee is justified, citing Trump’s role in rescuing TikTok’s U.S. operations and guiding negotiations with China to complete the deal while tackling lawmakers’ concerns over national security, according to WSJ.
Earlier this month, Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi were sued by retail investors in two social media rivals of TikTok seeking to reverse the U.S. president’s approval of a deal by the company’s Chinese owner ByteDance to form a majority American-owned joint venture.
Science & Technology
NASA eyes March 6 launch of astronaut moon mission
Artemis program managers completed a comprehensive simulation of the Space Launch System’s launch-day countdown, but said remaining work could still push the launch date further into March.
NASA officials said the agency was targeting March 6 for the launch of four astronauts around the moon and back as part of its Artemis II mission after overcoming rocket-fueling snags in a second key launch rehearsal this week, but cautioned that remaining prep work could warrant more time.
The U.S. space agency on Thursday night capped a nearly 50-hour rehearsal of the Artemis II launch countdown, fueling the rocket with some 730,000 gallons of propellant without running into the pesky hydrogen leaks that hobbled an initial rehearsal last month, officials said during a news conference.
Artemis program managers were elated that the Wet Dress Rehearsal, a comprehensive simulation of the Space Launch System’s launch-day countdown, went smoothly, but said remaining work ahead could still push the launch date further into NASA’s March launch window.
“I felt like last night was a big step in us earning our right to fly. So, felt really good, very proud of the team,” said NASA launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson.
Remaining work includes testing the rocket’s flight termination system and conducting a sweeping Flight Readiness Review, a day-long meeting of agency management during which they effectively double-check all rocket hardware and mission procedures before liftoff. – Reuters
Science & Technology
Musk’s Starlink faces high-profile security test in Iran crackdown
Starlink, which is harder for Iran to tamper with than cable and cellphone tower networks, has become crucial for documenting events on the ground.
Iran’s crackdown on dissidents is shaping up as one of the toughest security tests yet for Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has served as a lifeline against state-imposed internet blackouts since its deployment during the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
SpaceX, which owns Starlink, made the satellite service free for Iranians this week, placing Musk’s space company at the center of another geopolitical hot spot and pitting a team of U.S.-based engineers against a regional power armed with satellite jammers and signal-spoofing tactics, according to activists, analysts and researchers.
How SpaceX withstands Iranian attacks on its most lucrative line of business is expected to be closely watched by U.S. military forces and intelligence agencies that use Starlink and its military-grade variant Starshield, as well as China, whose own nascent satellite internet constellations are set to rival Starlink in the coming years. With SpaceX weighing a public listing this year, the situation in Iran also represents a high-profile showcase for Starlink to investors.
“We’re in this weird early part of the history of space-delivered communications where SpaceX is the only true provider at this scale,” said John Plumb, the former Pentagon space policy chief under President Joe Biden.
“And these repressive regimes think they can still turn off communications, but I think the day is coming where that’s just not possible,” he said.
Victoria Samson, chief director of space security and stability at the think tank Secure World Foundation, said Russia, which has deployed an array of technologies to counter Starlink in Ukraine, might be keen to examine the effectiveness of Iran’s Starlink interference.
“I think a lot of actors are watching how Starlink fares here,” she said.
Thousands of people protesting Iran’s clerical rule are reported to have been killed in the past week, while Tehran’s order to restrict communications makes it difficult to discern the full extent of its violent crackdown on dissent.
Starlink, which is harder for Iran to tamper with than cable and cellphone tower networks, has become crucial for documenting events on the ground, read the report.
Raha Bahreini, an Iran researcher at Amnesty International, said they had verified dozens of videos from Iran, including footage of protesters killed or injured by Iranian forces, and believe that almost all of them came from people who had access to Starlink. She added, however, that the ongoing communications restrictions have impeded human rights organizations’ communications with people in Iran in efforts to assess the scale of the violence.
Starlink is banned in Iran, yet tens of thousands of terminals may have been smuggled into the country, although it remains unclear how many are in use, according to Holistic Resilience, a U.S. nonprofit that has helped deliver Starlink terminals to Iranians and says it is working with SpaceX to monitor what it describes as Iranian attempts to jam the system.
Consumer Starlink terminals are rectangular antenna dishes that come in two sizes – one roughly the size of a pizza box and a smaller “mobile” one the size of a laptop.
SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York declined to comment on Thursday in response to Reuters’ questions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, speaking to Al Jazeera TV on Monday, said the internet had been cut off “after we confronted terrorist operations and realized orders were coming from outside the country.”
Starlink, the first massive internet-from-space constellation of its kind, has emerged as a crucial tool for communications in wartime and remote areas. The network, which drove SpaceX’s $15 billion revenue in 2024, has expanded the geopolitical power of Musk, who in 2022 asserted control over how and where it was being used by Ukrainian troops fighting back Russian forces.
Roughly 10,000 low-orbiting Starlink satellites zipping above user terminals at an orbital velocity of some 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 kph) make its signals much harder to locate and disrupt than traditional satellite systems designed with a larger, single satellite fixed over a given territory.
Iran is likely using satellite jammers to disrupt the Starlink signals, according to Holistic Resilience and other specialists. Iran also appears to be engaging in so-called spoofing, or broadcasting fake GPS signals to confuse and disable Starlink terminals, according to Nariman Gharib, an Iranian opposition activist and independent cyber espionage investigator based in Britain, Reuters reported.
The GPS spoofing wreaks havoc on a Starlink terminal’s connection and slows internet speeds, said Gharib, who analyzed data from a terminal inside Iran.
“You might be able to send text messages, but forget about video calls,” he said.
Though Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, Musk has repeatedly confirmed its presence on his social media platform X, spurring a yearslong effort by the Iranian government to counter the service. Amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in December 2022, Musk posted that nearly 100 Starlink terminals were active in the country.
Following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, Iran’s parliament passed a law banning the use of Starlink, introducing severe penalties for those who use or distribute the unlicensed technology, according to Iranian state media.
Iran has also pursued diplomatic channels, urging a panel at the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union last year to force the United States and Norway — where Starlink is internationally registered — to block the service.
At a July meeting, Iran told the board that Starlink’s use in the country is illegal and said an “invading country” had deployed its terminals on drones during a recent attack.
Iran told the board in November that it was struggling to locate and disable the terminals itself.
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