Science & Technology
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
Humans could travel from one planet to another via bullet train if Japan’s plans for a revolutionary space travel project succeed.
The country, known for its innovative technology, is reportedly planning to build a bullet train that would make inter-planetary travel possible.
Japan also aims to build an artificial space habitat on Mars with an atmosphere similar to Earth’s, so that humans can live there.
Researchers from Kyoto University in Japan, in partnership with Kajima Construction, are working on this project to take space travel to another level. They have a transportation system called the ‘Hexagon Space Track System’ for the bullet train.
For long-distance travel, the Hexatrack will maintain a gravity of 1G (normal gravity of the Earth) to lessen the effects of extended exposure to low gravity.
The proposed bullet trains are said to utilize ‘Hexacapsules’ (hexagonal-shaped capsules) with a moving device in the middle. A mini capsule of a 15-metre radius would connect the Earth with the moon while a slightly bigger capsule of a 20-metre radius would be employed to link the Earth with Mars.
The train station at the Moon will be called the Lunar station and it will be using a gateway satellite. The station at Mars on the other hand will be called the Mars station and it will be situated on the Martian satellite Phobos.
The plan might take 100 years to become a reality but researchers aim to build a simplified prototype version of the Marsglass and Lunaglass by 2050.
Science & Technology
NASA’s James Webb telescope damaged by space rock: report
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope by NASA, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has suffered massive damage from a micrometeoroid strike in late May, Forbes magazine reported on Monday.
In a new paper published in the wake of Webb’s incredible first images last week, a group of scientists outlined the performance of the space telescope. They reported problems that “cannot be corrected”.
Writing about the projected lifetime of the Webb telescope, the researchers said, “At present, the largest source of uncertainty is long-term effects of micrometeoroid impacts that slowly degrade the primary mirror.”
The scientists informed that since the launch, the Webb telescope has been struck by six micrometeorites. While five of the meteorites did a negligible amount of damage, a sixth caused some damage to the JWST.
Notably, as the damage has taken place on one of the panels, it will not impact the Webb telescope’s image-taking abilities at all. However, the engineers who designed Webb know that its mirrors and sun-shield will unavoidably slowly degrade from micrometeoroid impacts.
Moreover, scientists also expect Webb’s detectors to be gradually damaged by charged particles. They believe that its sun-shield and innovative five-layer insulation will degrade from space weathering. Since its mirror is exposed to space, the researchers also said that micrometeoroid strikes are difficult for Webb to avoid.
The $9.7 billion space telescope was launched in 2021. Earlier this month, NASA revealed the first of many images that it captured of deep space.
Science & Technology
Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws
Russia’s competition authority said on Tuesday it would fine U.S. tech giant Apple for violating Russian antitrust laws and abusing its dominant position in the app store market, Reuters reported.
The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation.
“The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market,” the FAS said in a statement.
“Apple prohibits iOS app developers from telling clients inside the app about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the App Store or using alternative payment methods.”
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Science & Technology
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday it has established a $816.84 million fund to help with the development of radar satellites and its space programme, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter.
In 2014, the UAE formed a space agency, five years later it launched its first astronaut to the International Space Station, and had plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed stated that the fund aims to encourage the creation of domestic enterprises in the space sector and advance domestic strategic and research projects.
With this development, it will become the first Arab nation to create a constellation of synthetic aperture radar satellites, livemint reported.
The UAE already boasts the most ambitious space programme in the Middle East, with plans to send a spacecraft into Martian orbit, explore Venus in seven years, and land on an asteroid.
The fund will help a large-scale space programme that has already launched a spacecraft into Martian orbit and has exploration intentions for Venus. According to UAE Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed, the initiative would include the start of a national programme for the creation of contemporary radar satellites as well as the establishment of a national fund with a capital of three billion dirhams. The satellites will offer year-round, all-weather images of the world. Applications will include search and rescue as well as the detection of oil spills and ship monitoring.
“The project will contribute to the UAE’s efforts to develop solutions to climate change, environmental sustainability and improved disaster management,” the UAE media office earlier said.
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
Russia delivers 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan; IEA rejects it as ‘propaganda’
Afghan cargo trucks can travel freely to all parts of Pakistan
Implementation of trans-Afghan railway project kicks off
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
IEA’s supreme leader meets traders and manufacturers in Kandahar
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
-
Latest News5 days ago
It is not in US interest for Afghanistan to be a failed state: Khalilzad
-
Regional4 days ago
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for talks on coal imports
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
UAE launches $817 million fund for the development of space program
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Facebook tests idea to give users multiple profiles for different interests
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNDP, World Bank sign $20 million deal to support Afghan projects
-
Featured4 days ago
Massive forest fires cause deaths, force evacuations in scorching southwest Europe