Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2022)

Humans could travel from one planet to another via bullet train if Japan’s plans for a revolutionary space travel project succeed.

The country, known for its innovative technology, is reportedly planning to build a bullet train that would make inter-planetary travel possible.

Japan also aims to build an artificial space habitat on Mars with an atmosphere similar to Earth’s, so that humans can live there.

Researchers from Kyoto University in Japan, in partnership with Kajima Construction, are working on this project to take space travel to another level. They have a transportation system called the ‘Hexagon Space Track System’ for the bullet train.

For long-distance travel, the Hexatrack will maintain a gravity of 1G (normal gravity of the Earth) to lessen the effects of extended exposure to low gravity.

The proposed bullet trains are said to utilize ‘Hexacapsules’ (hexagonal-shaped capsules) with a moving device in the middle. A mini capsule of a 15-metre radius would connect the Earth with the moon while a slightly bigger capsule of a 20-metre radius would be employed to link the Earth with Mars.

The train station at the Moon will be called the Lunar station and it will be using a gateway satellite. The station at Mars on the other hand will be called the Mars station and it will be situated on the Martian satellite Phobos.

The plan might take 100 years to become a reality but researchers aim to build a simplified prototype version of the Marsglass and Lunaglass by 2050.