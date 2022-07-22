Science & Technology
Europe’s heatwave reaches Poland, Greece as it moves eastwards, brings wildfires
The vast heatwave covering swathes of Europe moved steadily eastwards on Thursday, forcing countries including Italy, Poland and Slovenia to issue their highest heatwave alerts as firefighters battled wildfires across the continent, Reuters reported.
Since temperatures in southern Europe began to soar earlier this month, the heatwave has caused hundreds of deaths and sparked wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of hectares of land in countries including Spain, Portugal and France. Britain and France both saw record high temperatures on Tuesday.
According to the report the extreme heatwave is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists to climate change caused by human activity. It is forecast to dump searing heat on much of China into late August.
Greece, which contained a huge wildfire that raged near Athens for two days and was fanned by high winds, urged Europe to do more to tackle climate change.
“The climate crisis is now evident across Europe, with particular intensity in the wider Mediterranean region. The cocktail of high temperatures, gusty winds and heavy drought inevitably leads to wildfires,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.
“Europe must act in a coordinated and rapid manner to reverse the climate crisis,” Oikonomou told reporters. “The solution cannot be given at a national level, because the problem is transnational and huge.”
Greek fire fighters had tackled 390 forest fires in one week, about 50-70 blazes a day, he said. According to the meteorological station in Penteli outside Athens, where the fire broke out on Tuesday, winds reached 113 km per hour (70 mph) at one point, read the report.
Fuelled by climate change, wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity in many countries, spreading smoke that contains noxious gases, chemicals and particulate matter and that can be damaging to health.
Reuters reported that in Poland, the authorities issued heat warnings for many parts of the country, with temperatures as high as 36.7 Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) measured in the western town of Kornik. In the northern port city of Gdansk, many residents and tourists headed for local beaches to cool down.
A large wildfire fire broke out near the southern town of Brzesko, the Onet news website reported. Firefighters told Onet that more than 50 hectares (120 acres) of fields had already burned, and that the fire was moving towards a forest.
Temperatures in Poland are expected to ease on the weekend, read the report.
In Italy, blazes in Tuscany and Friuli Venezia Giulia continued to rage but did not appear to have spread, Italian news agency ANSA reported. New wildfires were spotted in the mountains near Bologna and bordering the A9 highway, north of Milan, it said.
Fourteen cities, including Rome and Milan, were placed on the country’s highest heatwave alert on Thursday, with the number set to increase to 16 on Friday, the health ministry said.
ANSA also reported that a fire that began in northern Italy near Carso has spread across the border to Slovenia, damaging an area of over 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres).
On the Slovenian side, 400 people from three villages had to be evacuated because of the blaze, Slovenian news outlets said.
Wildfires continued to burn in Portugal and Spain.
Sitting in a large sports hall filled with cots and plastic chairs, Fernando Gimenez, 68, shed tears as he spoke about leaving his home in central Spain, west of Madrid.
Gimenez was one of thousands of residents evacuated from the village of El Hoyo de Pinares because of a wildfire.
“I don’t know what I will find. Burnt trees. Nothing. I can’t even think about it,” Gimenez told Reuters. “I feel kind of emptiness inside,” he added.
The Spanish Red Cross has organized temporary accommodation for him and hundreds of evacuees, Reuters reported.
“We work a lot with them on psychological support, because leaving their home behind without knowing what is happening, it’s hard,” said a Red Cross team leader, Belen Lopez.
Science & Technology
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
Humans could travel from one planet to another via bullet train if Japan’s plans for a revolutionary space travel project succeed.
The country, known for its innovative technology, is reportedly planning to build a bullet train that would make inter-planetary travel possible.
Japan also aims to build an artificial space habitat on Mars with an atmosphere similar to Earth’s, so that humans can live there.
Researchers from Kyoto University in Japan, in partnership with Kajima Construction, are working on this project to take space travel to another level. They have a transportation system called the ‘Hexagon Space Track System’ for the bullet train.
For long-distance travel, the Hexatrack will maintain a gravity of 1G (normal gravity of the Earth) to lessen the effects of extended exposure to low gravity.
The proposed bullet trains are said to utilize ‘Hexacapsules’ (hexagonal-shaped capsules) with a moving device in the middle. A mini capsule of a 15-metre radius would connect the Earth with the moon while a slightly bigger capsule of a 20-metre radius would be employed to link the Earth with Mars.
The train station at the Moon will be called the Lunar station and it will be using a gateway satellite. The station at Mars on the other hand will be called the Mars station and it will be situated on the Martian satellite Phobos.
The plan might take 100 years to become a reality but researchers aim to build a simplified prototype version of the Marsglass and Lunaglass by 2050.
Science & Technology
NASA’s James Webb telescope damaged by space rock: report
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope by NASA, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has suffered massive damage from a micrometeoroid strike in late May, Forbes magazine reported on Monday.
In a new paper published in the wake of Webb’s incredible first images last week, a group of scientists outlined the performance of the space telescope. They reported problems that “cannot be corrected”.
Writing about the projected lifetime of the Webb telescope, the researchers said, “At present, the largest source of uncertainty is long-term effects of micrometeoroid impacts that slowly degrade the primary mirror.”
The scientists informed that since the launch, the Webb telescope has been struck by six micrometeorites. While five of the meteorites did a negligible amount of damage, a sixth caused some damage to the JWST.
Notably, as the damage has taken place on one of the panels, it will not impact the Webb telescope’s image-taking abilities at all. However, the engineers who designed Webb know that its mirrors and sun-shield will unavoidably slowly degrade from micrometeoroid impacts.
Moreover, scientists also expect Webb’s detectors to be gradually damaged by charged particles. They believe that its sun-shield and innovative five-layer insulation will degrade from space weathering. Since its mirror is exposed to space, the researchers also said that micrometeoroid strikes are difficult for Webb to avoid.
The $9.7 billion space telescope was launched in 2021. Earlier this month, NASA revealed the first of many images that it captured of deep space.
Science & Technology
Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws
Russia’s competition authority said on Tuesday it would fine U.S. tech giant Apple for violating Russian antitrust laws and abusing its dominant position in the app store market, Reuters reported.
The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation.
“The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market,” the FAS said in a statement.
“Apple prohibits iOS app developers from telling clients inside the app about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the App Store or using alternative payment methods.”
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
