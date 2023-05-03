Featured
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation – the most serious that Moscow has leveled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war – and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation”.
The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Reuters reported.
“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned …
“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square – site of the Victory Day parade – and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video’s authenticity.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters: “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks.”
He added: “In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both ‘reports about an attack on the Kremlin’ and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea … clearly indicate the preparation of a large-scale terrorist provocation by Russia in the coming days.”
The powerful speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, issued a statement demanding the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime”.
Margarita Simonyan, head of the state broadcaster RT, wrote on Telegram: “Maybe now things will get started for real?”
The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.
RIA said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.
Another video circulating on Russian social media appeared to show a plume of smoke over the Kremlin after the purported attack.
The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighborhood that faces the Kremlin across the Mosvka River. It was picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.
Victory Day is a major public holiday commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, and a chance for Putin to rally Russians behind what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Russia marks the occasion with a huge military parade on Red Square, for which seating has already been erected.
The state news agency TASS said the parade – for which the Kremlin last week announced tighter security – would still go ahead.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Wednesday that the city had introduced an immediate ban on unauthorised drone flights.
IPL: Chennai-Lucknow clash washed out
Former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni on Wednesday teased fans about whether this IPL would be his last, before the T20 tournament witnessed its first washout of the season with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants called off.
Hosts Lucknow were 125-7 in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play in the north Indian city. After an hour and 40 minutes of waiting, the officials decided the points would be shared between the teams, abandoning the game, AFP reported.
Earlier, Dhoni, 41, got the crowd going when he gave the television presenter a tongue-in-cheek answer regarding whether he was retiring from the tournament.
The ongoing season is expected to be Dhoni’s last as a player, but when cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison asked the India legend whether he was enjoying his “swansong tour”, Dhoni replied: “Well, you have decided it’s my last.”
The reply made the fans roar and Morrison said: “I love it, he is going to come back. He is coming back to play next year.”
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led Chennai to four IPL titles, is getting a rousing reception at every venue this year, with fans turning up in Chennai’s yellow to cheer him on.
Dhoni had last month thanked the packed crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, saying: “They are trying to give me a farewell.”
Dhoni, who flourished in the role of an innings finisher at his peak, led India to two World Cup titles, including T20’s inaugural showpiece event in 2007.
He carried his batting form and acumen for leadership to the IPL, enjoying a fan base of millions, who fondly call him “Thala”, or “leader” in the Tamil language.
In Lucknow, Ayush Badoni was unbeaten on 59 after he lifted the hosts from a precarious 44-5 in the absence of regular skipper K.L. Rahul, who was injured in the previous match.
Chennai spinner Moeen Ali returned impressive figures of 2-13 from his four overs.
Featured
30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs says 30,000 people from Afghanistan are expected to perform Hajj this year, including 8,000 women.
The ministry officials said on Saturday that necessary measures have been taken to provide facilities for pilgrims.
According to them, in order to better manage the Hajj ceremony, a seven-day awareness seminar has been started for the teachers who accompany the pilgrims during this ceremony.
In this seminar, information will be provided about the guidelines so that they can perform the Hajj ceremony without any problems, the officials said.
“We organized the seminar for teachers to teach them how to do food and transportation services for the pilgrims,” said Mohammad Ashraf Haqqani, head of religious education for the ministry.
“Flights will start from the first of Dhul Qa’dah and 30,000 pilgrims will attend the Hajj ceremony.”
This comes after pilgrims faced problems during Hajj last year, but now the ministry says they are trying to prevent problems and will provide pilgrims with more facilities.
Featured
Pakistan PM gets vote of confidence in National Assembly
Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday successfully got the vote of confidence in the National Assembly and received 180 votes in his favor, APP reported.
The prime minister received 180 votes reposing confidence in his leadership in the 342-member National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said following after Thursday’s vote.
“One hundred and eighty members (180) members rose in favor of resolution and the resolution is passed. Consequently, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tabled a resolution for vote of confidence in the Prime Minister which stated “The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”. A total of 180 members voted in favor of resolution and the Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat to place the names of all members on its website which voted in favor of the resolution. The resolution appeared as supplementary agenda item on `Orders of the Day’.
While tabling the resolution, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there are rumors about the parliament and today the government decided to show the whole world that the parliament is standing with the constitution and the parliament as well.
Parliament is standing with the supremacy of the constitution, he added.
He said that the parliament is standing with the majority decision 4/3 of the honorable Supreme Court.
