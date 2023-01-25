Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Pakistan, discusses recent developments

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistani Envoy to Afghanistan says that Russia’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov is in Pakistan for talks with officials on recent developments in the region.

Sadiq said on Twitter on Tuesday that him and Kabulov had also discussed the need for closer cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad. He praised Kabulov for his insight and clear vision and described him as a remarkably well-informed diplomat.

Prior to visiting Pakistan, Kabulov visited Afghanistan and met with the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan had earlier in the week said in a series of Tweets, that Kabulov met with foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi – and had emphasized that, unlike Western governments, Russia does not criticize the Islamic Emirate.

The deputy spokesperson further added that Kabulov stated the country wants to see economic development and stability in Afghanistan and does not criticize the ruling authorities or interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.