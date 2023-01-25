Haqqani meets with top UN aid chief

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with Martin Griffiths, the Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues including women’s rights.

According to a series of tweets by the interior ministry, Griffiths said that while some progress has been made in the country, “we should not criticize each other’s actions; because too much criticism prevents understanding and elevates problems but women’s education and work are the basic rights that we demand to be restored.”

Haqqani in turn stated that there has never been any proposal of depriving girls from education, but there is a difference of opinion regarding the education system “which is resolvable”.

He also said that all Afghans need to put in work to get Afghanistan to a point where it is self-sufficient, and that one way to do this was through education.

He stated that after several decades, a unified and sovereign state has been established in Afghanistan; and security has been strengthened.