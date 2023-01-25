Connect with us

Haqqani meets with top UN aid chief

5 hours ago

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with Martin Griffiths, the Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues including women’s rights.

According to a series of tweets by the interior ministry, Griffiths said that while some progress has been made in the country, “we should not criticize each other’s actions; because too much criticism prevents understanding and elevates problems but women’s education and work are the basic rights that we demand to be restored.”

Haqqani in turn stated that there has never been any proposal of depriving girls from education, but there is a difference of opinion regarding the education system “which is resolvable”.

He also said that all Afghans need to put in work to get Afghanistan to a point where it is self-sufficient, and that one way to do this was through education.

He stated that after several decades, a unified and sovereign state has been established in Afghanistan; and security has been strengthened.

Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Pakistan, discusses recent developments

4 hours ago

January 25, 2023

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistani Envoy to Afghanistan says that Russia’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov is in Pakistan for talks with officials on recent developments in the region.

Sadiq said on Twitter on Tuesday that him and Kabulov had also discussed the need for closer cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad. He praised Kabulov for his insight and clear vision and described him as a remarkably well-informed diplomat.

Prior to visiting Pakistan, Kabulov visited Afghanistan and met with the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan had earlier in the week said in a series of Tweets, that Kabulov met with foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi – and had emphasized that, unlike Western governments, Russia does not criticize the Islamic Emirate.

The deputy spokesperson further added that Kabulov stated the country wants to see economic development and stability in Afghanistan and does not criticize the ruling authorities or interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

7th ‘Kindness Train’ carrying aid from Turkey arrives in Afghanistan

22 hours ago

January 24, 2023

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2023)

The seventh “Kindness Train” that departed from Ankara with the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reached Afghanistan’s Herat province on Monday.

Sinan Ilhan, Turkey’s consulate general to Herat, welcomed the train with AFAD and Turkish Red Crescent officials.

AFAD officials told Anadolu Agency the train carried over 500 tons of humanitarian aid, which would be distributed to families in need in various provinces over the next few days.

The aid includes food materials, winter clothing, shoes, carpets, blankets, hygiene products, wheelchairs and sewing machines, among other items.

Previously six Kindness Trains have transported 7 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghan people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has assigned the AFAD to coordinate the work to respond to the deepening humanitarian crisis. The AFAD spearheaded the aid campaigns carried out by Turkish charities across the country. In a short time, trains were brimming with humanitarian aid, from food to hygiene kits.

Turkey’s assistance will help tens of thousands of families get through the harsh winter and includes blankets, winter clothes, flour, sugar, cooking oil and basic foodstuffs. The trains also carried aid for orphanages, schools, hospitals, centers for disadvantaged people and places of worship, from stationary to carpets and wheelchairs, from medicine to medical equipment.

Deputy PM Hanafi meets top UN aid official

22 hours ago

January 24, 2023

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, said Tuesday in a meeting with Martin Griffiths the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs that it is very important to help Afghans no matter what the circumstances.

In a meeting with Deputy PM Hanafi, Griffiths said the aim of his visit to Afghanistan was to focus on the humanitarian mission.

According to him, the UN has appealed for $4.6 billion in aid to assist 28 million Afghans – the largest aid appeal in the world.

Griffiths said however it was necessary for women aid workers to deliver aid to women and children.

For his part, Hanafi hailed the UN’s efforts to secure aid for Afghans and said that Afghanistan has suffered many years of war over the past 43 years, many women have become widows, and countless families have lost loved ones. He said the infrastructure in this country was destroyed and basic facilities were not rebuilt.

He stressed the importance of helping Afghans.

Hanafi said that many positive achievements have been made under the Islamic Emirate, including the provision of national security, a general amnesty, banning the cultivation, processing and trafficking of drugs, independent functions of the courts, helping families of martyrs and the disabled, and treating drug addicts, and removing beggars from the streets.

Hanafi talked about the status and value of women in the holy religion of Islam, and said that women have special rights and status in Islam.

“We hope that the issues that exist in this respect will be addressed with understanding,” he added.

