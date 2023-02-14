Saar
Latest News4 mins ago
Herat Chamber of Commerce donates over $50,000 to Turkey quake victims
Latest News6 mins ago
Afghan helicopters abroad won’t be given to IEA opponents: Mujahid
Saar24 mins ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan policies discussed
Regional4 hours ago
Turkey rescuers say voices still heard under the rubble
Climate Change4 hours ago
Families airlifted to safety as New Zealand declares rare national emergency
Business4 weeks ago
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Business4 weeks ago
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Nangarhar3 weeks ago
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan provides explanation over skipping Moscow security meeting on Afghanistan
World3 days ago
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Latest News3 days ago
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation, says Moscow’s envoy
Sport3 days ago
Gulf Giants power through to ILT20 final after beating MI Emirates
Latest News4 days ago
More than 300 houbara bustards released from Afghan breeding facility
Business3 days ago
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Regional2 days ago
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
Latest News4 days ago
Work on Kabul New City project ongoing: Minister