Saar1 min ago
Saar: Calls on Pakistan over Afghan refugees discussed
Business3 hours ago
Afghanistan-bound containers remain stuck at Karachi port
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA Supreme Leader leads Council of Ministers meeting for the first time
Latest News7 hours ago
Washington ‘working closely’ with Islamabad over Afghans waiting for US visas
Sport10 hours ago
Kuwait beats Afghanistan 4-0 in World Cup bid
Regional4 weeks ago
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Sport4 weeks ago
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Sport3 weeks ago
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
World4 weeks ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Final
-
Business5 days ago
Cost of Trans-Afghan railway project estimated at $7 billion
-
World4 days ago
South Korea to ban eating dogs
-
Regional4 days ago
Rescuers in India tunnel collapse begin replacing drilling machine on 7th day
-
World4 days ago
White House says no deal between Israel and Hamas yet -spokesperson
-
Sport3 days ago
Records set to be broken in final as India chase historic World Cup milestone
-
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO says it takes action to curb terrorist threat from Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
SpaceX is preparing its mega rocket for a second test flight