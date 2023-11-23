Saar: UN’s demand from Pakistan over Afghan refugees discussed

Saar
Tahawol19 mins ago
Tahawol: Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of favoring TTP
Latest News1 hour ago
Pakistan once again accuses Afghanistan of favoring TTP
Business2 hours ago
Qashqari oil field extracting 400 metric tons per day: ministry
Regional2 hours ago
Israel and Hamas to start four-day truce on Friday
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Sport4 weeks ago
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
World4 weeks ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East
Health4 weeks ago
EU contributes 10 million euros to improve mental health, drug use disorder services in Afghanistan
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
World5 days ago
White House says no deal between Israel and Hamas yet -spokesperson
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
Sport4 days ago
Records set to be broken in final as India chase historic World Cup milestone
Business4 days ago
Women’s expo in Kabul draws hundreds of visitors
Latest News4 days ago
At least 450,000 refugees, mostly Afghans, deported from Iran in past three months
Latest News4 days ago
Peshawar authorities launch full scale crackdown on illegal immigrants
Sport4 days ago
Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137
Latest News4 days ago
Over 4,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan in one day