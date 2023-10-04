Saar
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Saar: Detention of 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad discussed
Saar: Afghan embassy in India ceasing operations discussed
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
Pakistani border forces open fire on civilians in Spin Boldak
Afghanistan’s contracted economy faces uncertainty: World Bank
Climate Change5 hours ago
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Regional4 weeks ago
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Sport4 weeks ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Sport4 weeks ago
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Sport2 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Calls for countering terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
Sport4 days ago
Top ranked performers from each team rated ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
World4 days ago
Republicans reject own funding bill, US government shutdown imminent
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy calls for world to help equip Afghan women access education and work
Climate Change4 days ago
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
Sport3 days ago
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
Sport4 days ago
North Korean lifters smash records at Asian Games
World3 days ago
US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill