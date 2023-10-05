Saar
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 5, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: October 4, 2023)
Saar
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
(Last Updated On: October 3, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Detention of 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad discussed
(Last Updated On: October 2, 2023)
Latest News2 mins ago
Hanafi promises to increase salaries of teachers when govt finances improve
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Efforts to improve Kabul’s relations with world discussed
Saar29 mins ago
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Muttaqi discusses creation of air corridor with Chinese counterpart
Latest News6 hours ago
Muttaqi promotes Afghanistan as ‘economic connectivity hub’ at regional forum
Regional4 weeks ago
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Sport2 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Sport3 weeks ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Health4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
Saar29 mins ago
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
-
Sport4 days ago
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
-
World4 days ago
US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan embassy in India announces it will cease operations from Oct. 1
-
Regional4 days ago
Death toll from Pakistan blast rises to 59 as minister blames India
-
World4 days ago
Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building
-
Business3 days ago
Medical supply factory worth $25 million inaugurated in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Olympic Council of Asia lauds Hangzhou Games’ unparalleled success