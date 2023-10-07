Saar
Saar: Afghan refugees’ situation in Pakistan & Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: October 7, 2023)
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 5, 2023)
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: October 4, 2023)
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
(Last Updated On: October 3, 2023)
Latest News12 mins ago
IEA calls Palestinian resistance ‘legitimate right to achieve freedom’
Latest News41 mins ago
Hundreds feared dead in Herat after string of deadly earthquakes
1 hour ago
Tahawol: Afghan embassy in Spain starts engagement with IEA discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Latest News5 hours ago
At least 15 killed, 40 injured in string of earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Sport2 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Sport3 weeks ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Health4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
1 hour ago
Saar1 hour ago
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Afghan ambassador in Islamabad
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
Sport4 days ago
World Cup 2023: Only 2 days to go! What you need to know!
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign tourists flock to Helmand to visit its historical sites
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul-Jalalabad highway reopens after two weeks
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan govt should be held accountable for its promises: Iran’s envoy
Business3 days ago
Officials: 1, 2, 5 AFN banknotes to enter circulation
International Sports4 days ago
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Sport4 days ago
Asian Games 2023 cricket: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to set up semi-final with Pakistan
Regional4 days ago
India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats