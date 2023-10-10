Saar
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Saar
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: October 9, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s Herat deadly earthquakes discussed
(Last Updated On: October 8, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Afghan refugees’ situation in Pakistan & Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: October 7, 2023)
Regional2 hours ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Baradar promises Herat earthquake victims that their homes will be rebuilt
Health5 hours ago
World Mental Health Day marked in Kabul
Latest News5 hours ago
Kabul governor likens Iran and Pakistan governments to that of Israel
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Sport3 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Sport3 weeks ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
Regional2 hours ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Herat’s catastrophic earthquake reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Russia & Uzbekistan’s call for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan, will meet India in final of Asian Games cricket
-
Regional5 days ago
US shoots down Turkish drone over Syria
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian cyclist reaches Nangarhar with peace message
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team wins silver at Asian Games
-
Latest News4 days ago
Renovation of 4 historical sites kicks off in Kandahar
-
Health4 days ago
Dengue will ‘take off’ in southern Europe, US, Africa this decade, WHO scientist says
-
World3 days ago
Turkey steps up strikes on militants as conflict escalates in Syria
-
Latest News3 days ago
At least 15 killed, 40 injured in string of earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan