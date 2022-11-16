Saar
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2022)
Saar: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2022)
Saar: OIC opening office in Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: November 14, 2022)
Saar: Treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2022)
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Defense minister: Afghan soil won’t be used against other countries
Latest News8 hours ago
Just days to go for FIFA World Cup 2022 – here’s what you need to know
Regional10 hours ago
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
Business4 weeks ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Kandahar4 weeks ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
World3 weeks ago
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Business4 weeks ago
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Business4 weeks ago
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s order to judges discussed
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan announce 24-man training squad ahead of Sri Lanka series
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR warns of extreme hardship for forcibly displaced families this winter
Latest News3 days ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
Sport4 days ago
T20 World Cup Final – All you need to know
World4 days ago
North Korea weapons development pursuit may prompt bigger US military presence: Biden
COVID-194 days ago
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Latest News3 days ago
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan calls for world’s greater engagement with IEA