Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 17, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

November 16, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

November 15, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2022)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: OIC opening office in Kabul discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!