Connect with us

Saar

Saar: West’s meeting with Afghans in Turkey discussed

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Neighbors’ meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

April 17, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ties discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

April 16, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: China investing in Afghanistan’s lithium discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

April 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!