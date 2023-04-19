Saar
Saar: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: West’s meeting with Afghans in Turkey discussed
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)
Saar: Neighbors’ meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 17, 2023)
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ties discussed
(Last Updated On: April 16, 2023)
Business22 seconds ago
IEA seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asian countries
Saar16 mins ago
Sport30 mins ago
‘Absolute jet’ Varma heading for India call-up after IPL take-off
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA frees 2,460 prisoners ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
World4 hours ago
Fire kills more than two dozen patients in Beijing hospital
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Business4 weeks ago
Five countries eager to invest in lithium mines in Nuristan: officials
World4 weeks ago
Thailand dissolves parliament for crunch election in May
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s T20 squad against Pakistan announced
World3 weeks ago
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Japan call for engagement with IEA discussed
Saar24 hours ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to engage with world discussed
Saar2 days ago
Trending
Sport4 days ago
England sensation Harry Brook’s IPL century seals Sunrisers Hyderabad win
Business4 days ago
Kazakhstan’s deputy PM visits Kabul, calls for expansion of trade ties
Latest News4 days ago
US military contractor sentenced for taking bribes in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans are opposed to armed conflict: US envoy
Latest News4 days ago
Journalists’ intersection in Mazar completed: officials
Latest News4 days ago
India to send 10,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan
World3 days ago
Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed
Sport3 days ago
IPL: Raza, Shahrukh help Punjab Kings secure two wicket win over Lucknow