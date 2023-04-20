Saar
Saar: Kazakhstan handing over Afghan embassy to IEA
Saar: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 19, 2023)
Saar: West’s meeting with Afghans in Turkey discussed
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)
Saar: Neighbors’ meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 17, 2023)
Sport25 seconds ago
Du Plessis, Siraj help Bangalore down Punjab in IPL
Saar18 mins ago
Latest News49 mins ago
3,200 Kabul municipality cleaners receive Ramazan aid packages
Latest News3 hours ago
Uzbekistan sends 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
SIGAR chief concerned US aid ‘funding’ IEA
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Business4 weeks ago
Five countries eager to invest in lithium mines in Nuristan: officials
World3 weeks ago
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
Balkh3 weeks ago
IEA: Key Daesh members killed in Balkh
COVID-193 weeks ago
COVID-19 in Iran: Nearly 900 new cases, 24 deaths recorded
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Japan call for engagement with IEA discussed
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Raza, Shahrukh help Punjab Kings secure two wicket win over Lucknow
World4 days ago
World Food Programme halts Sudan operations, 3 workers killed
Sport4 days ago
Virat Kohli registers another IPL record
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry of Finance: Customs exceeds target for last solar year
World4 days ago
Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed
World3 days ago
Four dead in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party shooting
Latest News3 days ago
OCHA: Afghanistan is facing danger of famine
Sport3 days ago
Tendulkar Jnr makes IPL debut