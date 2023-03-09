Sport
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
Sadaqat FC on Thursday became this year’s Afghanistan Futsal Premier League champions after beating Perozi Panjshir 5-1 in the final match of the season that was played in Kabul.
Sadaqat also ended top scorer of the season.
Earlier Thursday, FC Asre Jadeed defeated Shams FC 8-0 in this exciting match.
This year’s league saw 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They were: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and ended on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
This year’s AFPL was produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches were held each day and fans happily tuned in to Ariana Television daily to watch the tournament.
Cricket: Hamid Hassan appointed as national team’s bowling coach
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Wednesday that Hamid Hassan will take over as the national team’s bowling coach.
Hassan has a long history as a national cricketer and will take up his new role during Afghanistan’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan in the UAE later this month.
Following the announcement of his appointment, Hassan said: “Cricket has been my life over the past two-three decades and is in fact something that has been my passion for my whole life. It’s a difficult decision for me to retire from the game I love the most, but I’m doing this for the sake of my country and my team.”
He went on to say that “at the same time, I’m honored and pleased to have the opportunity to take the role of the bowling coach of our National Team. I have enjoyed every bit of my playing career with this team, and the opportunity to work with our young bowling group is something I am looking forward to. I’ve been watching our fast bowling group closely and am excited to work with them to make this group as strong as or even stronger than our spinning department.”
Hamid Hassan has played 38 ODIs for Afghanistan from 2009-2019, picking up 59 wickets at 22.54 with the best per-inning figures of 5/45 to his name. He has also represented Afghanistan in 25 T20 Internationals (T20Is) during the period, having picked 35 wickets at 16.57 having the best figures of 4/22 to his name in the format.
The announcement comes just two weeks away from Afghanistan’s series against Pakistan which starts on March 25.
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, which will be played later this month in the United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan’s international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan. The series will commence on March 25 in Sharjah, with the second and third games between the two teams taking place on March 27th and 29th – all at the same venue.
“We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board’s willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighboring countries,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.
“We are hopeful and looking forward to extending our ties with PCB, as well as continuing great partnerships and frequent cricketing assignments with them, which will help us further strengthen our team and our cricket altogether. Overall, we are excited to host and play Pakistan in what will be a thrilling series of cricket games between the two countries,” Ashraf added.
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Najam Sethi said: “I am delighted that inaugural Pakistan versus Afghanistan T20I series will be played later this month in a city that has a large expat community and which has always supported cricketers from both countries.”
“The PCB and ACB enjoy a strong and cordial relationship that goes back to the 1990s. Even today, Afghanistan players are hugely popular in the HBL PSL. I am sure when cricketers from both sides will wear national jerseys for the upcoming international series, they will demonstrate the highest levels of performances and entertain the passionate and cricket-loving crowds.” he added.
Afghanistan has played Pakistan several times in ACC and ICC events in recent years, but this will be the first time the two countries meet in a three-match T20I series.
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Afghan athlete Farid Basharat shone in his first appearance in the UFC and beat his American opponent Da’Mon Blackshear in a unanimous decision.
With this victory, Basharat increased his number of wins in free fights to 10, and has no losses to his name.
Blackshear from America experienced his fifth defeat, but has 12 victories to his name.
The fight was held Saturday night in the city of Las Vegas, USA.
