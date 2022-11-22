Sport
Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 victory
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to beat Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s goals were scored by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.
The 51st-ranked Saudis were trailing to Lionel Messi’s 10th minute penalty, but Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute.
Saudi Arabia’s fans were then sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.
Argentina were on course to match Italy’s record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home a 10th-minute penalty.
But for three goals being chalked off for offside, one for Messi and two for Lauturo Martinez, Argentina would have been home and dry before halftime but the game was turned on its head after the break in extraordinary fashion.
England route Iran 6-2 in World Cup match
England defeated Iran 6-2 in their first FIFA World Cup match in Qatar on Monday.
The goalfest started when Jude Bellingham leaped high and headed a Luke Shaw cross into the net to give favored England the lead in the 35th minute. Harry Maguire headed down a corner, and Bukayo Saka drove the ball home for goal No. 2 in the 43rd minute.
Raheem Sterling picked up the third goal off a Harry Kane pinpoint assist in added time. The goals were a fair representation of the first half, in which England consistently bossed Iran.
The second half was a little different. Saka got the ball in the box, did some dribbling, then kicked the ball in, once he found an opening. It seemed almost too easy.
Unexpectedly, Iran pulled one back in the 65th minute, with a goal from its star, Mehdi Taremi, a late-bloomer who has been knocking them in at Porto in Portugal. Taremi got behind the defense and picked up a nice pass from Ali Gholizadeh before chipping the ball in.
Normal service resumed minutes later as England broke forward with numbers and Marcus Rashford, who had come on just a minute earlier, coolly knocked home another past the back-pedalling Iran defense. Another sub, Jack Grealish, got Goal No. 6 on the break.
Deep into extra time, Iran, which to its credit kept trying throughout the game, earned a penalty. Taremi converted it to make the final score 6-2.
In the first half, Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand had collided hard with his own defender, suffering a head injury. After extended treatment on the turf, he returned to the game briefly before being carried out on a stretcher.
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar soccer team’s disappointing start to its first ever World Cup.
The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host soccer’s biggest event, Associated Press reported.
It ended with Qatar’s overmatched team trudging off the field, its unwanted place in soccer history secure and with many of its dismayed fans having long disappeared.
The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with the 2019 Asian Cup champions getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, ensuring a host team lost its opening game for the first time at a World Cup.
“I would say we felt bad (for our supporters),” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said. “I hope in the next game they will be prouder.”
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both of his team’s goals in the first half of a one-sided game that wound up being a damage-limitation exercise for Qatar on one of the biggest nights in the nation’s history.
The match took place after a colorful 30-minute opening ceremony — fronted by Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and attended by powerful dignitaries including Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — that promoted inclusivity and mankind living “under one tent.”
Qatar’s players, fresh from spending seven months together in a pre-tournament training camp under Sanchez, froze in front of an expectant crowd and a disciplined Ecuador team that might just pose a danger to more high-profile opponents over the next few weeks, AP reported.
“This is just the start of the World Cup,” said the 33-year-old Valencia, who has now scored Ecuador’s last five goals at the World Cup, including three in 2014. “We have to keep dreaming.”
In what might go down as one of the worst displays by a host nation to open a tournament, Qatar had five shots in the match and none of them were on target. The team had only two touches inside the opposition penalty area.
Put simply, Ecuador was just too good for a team only playing at the World Cup because it is the host.
“I wouldn’t say we were naïve,” Sanchez said. “I would say this was about nervousness … maybe we had too many doubts.”
Valencia thought he had scored in the third minute when he headed in from close range following an acrobatic cross from Felix Torres. After a video review of about two minutes, Ecuadorian celebrations were cut short when the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.
Ecuador did take the lead, however, in the 16th minute when Valencia — running onto a through-ball — was tripped by Saad Alsheeb after rounding the goalkeeper, who was booked for the challenge. Valencia was nonchalant as he trotted up and converted the spot kick into the bottom corner.
The 33-year-old striker then added his second in the 33rd by heading in a right-wing cross from Angelo Preciado.
With Qatar’s passes often going astray and its defensive raggedness repeatedly exposed, Ecuador had no problem holding onto its lead as Sanchez stood helpless in his technical area and the home fans fell quiet.
Many didn’t return for the second half. And heading into the final quarter of the game, thousands of seats were empty.
It marked a huge contrast to a few hours earlier.
In a party-like atmosphere, camels and Arabian horses lined the entrance to the stadium, a Bedouin tent-inspired venue located in the rather isolated surrounds of the rural town of Al Khor, north of Doha.
And the seven-act opening ceremony lived up to its billing, the highlight being when Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image representing inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human-rights record, AP reported.
Looking on from the luxury seats were FIFA president Gianni Infantino alongside leaders from the Middle East and Africa. Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, drew a thunderous applause in a short speech delivered in Arabic from the suite, with Infantino and the monarch’s father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, on either side of him.
“I welcome you and good luck to all,” the emir said in his only words spoken in English.
After this display, Qatar will need more than just luck to avoid joining South Africa as being the only host nation to fail to get out of the group stage at the World Cup.
“We have to forget about the pressure and be more competitive,” Sanchez said. “We can do it.”
Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday that the event brings together people of all nationalities and beliefs.
“From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022,” he said in a speech in a tent-shaped stadium. “How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once.”
A show unfolded on the pitch, featuring three camels, American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi, Reuters reported.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt, Turkey, and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, are among leaders at the tent-shaped stadium ahead of the first match between the hosts and Ecuador.
For the first time, a direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Doha landed in Qatar on Sunday despite the absence of formal bilateral ties, in a deal brokered by FIFA to carry both Palestinians and Israelis to the tournament.
The Gulf state’s Deputy Prime Minister Khalid Al Attiyah, in remarks on state media, said Qatar was reaping benefits of years of “hard work and sound planning.”
On Saturday, FIFA’s Infantino rounded on European critics of Qatar, saying engagement was the only way to improve rights, while Doha has also pointed to labor reforms.
