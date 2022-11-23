Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2022)

Manchester United has confirmed in a statement on its website that Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The statement on Tuesday night read: “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement read.

Ronaldo also issued a statement and said: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

According to British media, Ronaldo’s exit “comes as no surprise” given he “clearly breached his contract” in an explosive interview last week criticizing the club.

The veteran star stunned the footballing world with the interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan, in which he openly criticized the club, the manager and his own team mates.