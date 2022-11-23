Sport
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic win against Argentina
Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi’s side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer’s top tournament in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
King Salman declared a public holiday in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to mark the achievement, a feather in the cap of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who recommended the royal order state media said.
Prince Mohammed was not seen at the match but had been front and centre at the tournament opening on Sunday.
According to Reuters one of Prince Mohammed’s brothers, Prince Saud, posted pictures on Instagram showing the crown prince prostrating in thanks to God in a room where his other brother Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz was also present, shown holding a Saudi flag and standing next to a smiling crown prince.
It was also a sweet moment for host Qatar, facing intense criticism over human rights in the conservative Muslim country. Qatar’s emir draped the Saudi flag over his shoulders at the match. A Doha skyscraper flashed “Congratulations Greens.”
“Wow! I have all the feelings right now. We beat Argentina, one of the great teams!” said Saad from Riyadh who is in Qatar for two weeks and was wearing a green Saudi Falcons scarf.
“Our guys played so well – everything went right inside the stadium today. It was amazing.”
On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, Messi, 35, scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display by Argentina during which he and Lautaro Martinez also had a combined three goals disallowed for offside, Reuters reported.
But Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, threw caution to the wind at the start of the second half, charging at Argentina in front of a frenzied 88,012 crowd to end their opponents’ 36-game unbeaten run.
The entire game was played in an extraordinary atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium, with Argentina’s traditionally massive and raucous following matched by the thousands of Saudis who had come over the border to cheer on their team.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
Manchester United has confirmed in a statement on its website that Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.
The statement on Tuesday night read: “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement read.
Ronaldo also issued a statement and said: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
According to British media, Ronaldo’s exit “comes as no surprise” given he “clearly breached his contract” in an explosive interview last week criticizing the club.
The veteran star stunned the footballing world with the interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan, in which he openly criticized the club, the manager and his own team mates.
England route Iran 6-2 in World Cup match
England defeated Iran 6-2 in their first FIFA World Cup match in Qatar on Monday.
The goalfest started when Jude Bellingham leaped high and headed a Luke Shaw cross into the net to give favored England the lead in the 35th minute. Harry Maguire headed down a corner, and Bukayo Saka drove the ball home for goal No. 2 in the 43rd minute.
Raheem Sterling picked up the third goal off a Harry Kane pinpoint assist in added time. The goals were a fair representation of the first half, in which England consistently bossed Iran.
The second half was a little different. Saka got the ball in the box, did some dribbling, then kicked the ball in, once he found an opening. It seemed almost too easy.
Unexpectedly, Iran pulled one back in the 65th minute, with a goal from its star, Mehdi Taremi, a late-bloomer who has been knocking them in at Porto in Portugal. Taremi got behind the defense and picked up a nice pass from Ali Gholizadeh before chipping the ball in.
Normal service resumed minutes later as England broke forward with numbers and Marcus Rashford, who had come on just a minute earlier, coolly knocked home another past the back-pedalling Iran defense. Another sub, Jack Grealish, got Goal No. 6 on the break.
Deep into extra time, Iran, which to its credit kept trying throughout the game, earned a penalty. Taremi converted it to make the final score 6-2.
In the first half, Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand had collided hard with his own defender, suffering a head injury. After extended treatment on the turf, he returned to the game briefly before being carried out on a stretcher.
