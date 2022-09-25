Featured
Saudi calls on Kabul not to allow the country to become a terrorist haven
Saudi Arabia has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to not let the country become a sanctuary for terrorist activities.
Speaking at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has called for the joint cooperation of all countries to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a center for the growth of terrorism.
“Afghanistan should not become a center for terrorist activities for the growth of terrorists; we should cooperate with this country to achieve lasting peace and stability and have a prosperous economy,” he said.
Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, said that Afghanistan is moving from chaos to order, principles and legality, adding that the creation of an inclusive political framework and moderate policies can lead Afghanistan in the right direction.
“Afghanistan is in a critical transition from chaos to order, the right way forward is to put in place an inclusive political framework and adopt moderate policies,” Wang Yi added.
“The goal should be to resume economic growth and improve people’s lives with the fighting terrorism.”
In the meantime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country is under severe international sanctions due to the military invasion of Ukraine, said that America has failed to bring peace and tranquility to the countries it has invaded.
“Washington erected itself into an almost envoy of god on earth without any obligation but only the sacred right to intervene wherever it wants and this can be done anywhere against any state,” said Lavrov.
The Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar meanwhile stated:
“There is no attention for terrorist activities, the United Nations must respond to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators, we support a collaborative, inclusive and consultative approach in international relations.”
“We consider dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out of problems.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly stated that terrorist groups are not gaining a foothold in Afghanisitan and that in many instances it is third parties trying to give the impression that Afghanistan is the center of terrorism in the world.
COVID-19
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for second time
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but that he was symptom free.
“I’m feeling well and symptom free,” Bourla said in a statement.
Bourla, 60, back in August had contacted COVID and had started a course of the company’s oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid.
Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.
Bourla has received four doses of the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
The chief executive said he has not yet taken the new bivalent booster.
Developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots aim to tackle the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up 84.8% and 1.8%, respectively, of all circulating variants in the United States, based on latest data.
“I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait three months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August,” Bourla added.
In August, the FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s updated booster shots that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
A federal health agency said this week that over 25 million doses of the so-called bivalent shots had been sent out. That consisted of mostly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as production of the Moderna vaccine ramps up.
Featured
UNAMA and US condemn Kabul mosque explosion
Friday’s explosion near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul city center has sparked widespread condemnation after seven people were killed and dozens wounded.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Friday’s attack in Kabul was a reminder of insecurity and the continuation of terrorist activities in Afghanistan.
“Another bitter reminder of ongoing insecurity and terrorist activity in Afghanistan – this attack outside a downtown mosque in Kabul caused numerous casualties, including fatalities,” UNAMA said.
The US Embassy in Kabul, which is currently operating in Qatar, also strongly condemned the bombing.
“The US strongly condemns this vicious attack on worshipers outside the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul,” US embassy stated. “Such an attack against people professing their faith is unjustifiable.”
Former president Hamid Karzai also condemned the incident and said the attack was reprehensible and unforgivable.
Karzai said the attack was contrary to human and Islamic principles and values.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile described this attack as cowardly and said that the perpetrators will be identified and punished.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that targeting mosques and worshipers is an unforgivable crime. He asked the people to cooperate with the Afghan government to prevent such attacks.
Featured
IEA dismisses concerns of a terrorism threat in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Saturday rejecting claims by some heads of state that there were terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.
The statement came in response to world leaders’ claims at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
The IEA dismissed the concerns over a terrorism threat in Afghanistan and said there were no armed groups in the country. The ministry also said the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against any other country.
One critic was Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Friday raised concern about the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan, and called for cooperation with the Afghan interim government to deal with the threat.
“Pakistan shares the key concerns of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, especially ISIL-K and Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, as well as al Qaeda, ETIM and IMU. They all need to be dealt with effectively and comprehensively with the support and cooperation of the interim Afghan authorities,” Sharif said.
He also said isolating the IEA could aggravate the suffering of the Afghan people who are already destitute.
“Pakistan is working to encourage respect for the rights of Afghan girls and women to education and work.”
Sharif said that “constructive engagement and economic support” are more likely to secure a “positive response.”
According to him, a peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in “our collective interest.”
He also called for release of Afghanistan’s financial reserves frozen by the United States to help its banking system function.
Sharif said: “We must avoid another civil war, a rising terrorism, drug trafficking or new refugees, which none of Afghanistan’s neighbors are in a position to accommodate.”
