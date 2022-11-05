Seven people killed in Laghman traffic accident

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2022)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says Afghanistan will sign a contract with Iran in order to export coal to the country in the near future.

Speaking in an inclusive interview with ArianaNews, Nooruddin Azizi, MoIC’s minister said that much progress has been made in the negotiations to export coal to Iran and added that they are trying to expand the number of exports so that Afghanistan’s trade balance becomes equal.

“We are in contact with Iran and the country is eager to import coal from Afghanistan,” said Azizi.

“Iran needs this product to melt its iron.”

He also said that all exports of the country, including coal are done in according to the prices of the international market, and that there is no reason to worry in this regard.

MoIC’s minister meanwhile has called on the Afghan businessmen who have invested billions of dollars abroad to return their money to Afghanistan and contribute to the development of the country.

According to him, more than 100 foreign companies and 6,000 Afghan companies have received permits for investment and economic activity in Afghanistan.

MoIC has also stated that the banking problems for investment and economic activities have been resolved and that all investors can withdraw 25 percent of the total money in their bank account to receive basic goods.

The officials of MoIC have emphasized that in order to support domestic production, they have provided the opportunity for producers to participate in international exhibitions.

On the other hand, it has also said that women play a constructive role in the economic activities of the country and can advance their economic activities in the country.

In addition, the commerce ministry has also stated that in the near future it will export a shipment of pomegranates along with other fresh and dry fruits to China.

“We dispatched one and two cargos to Kazakhstan and Russia and we want to export Afghanistan’s pomegranate to China in the near future as well,” Azizi added.