Latest News
Mujahid hails his trip to Turkey, says it’s a new chapter of economic ties with the world
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman was upbeat about his recent trip to Turkey saying the visit opened new doors for economic relations with Turkey and the rest of the world.
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday in Kabul, Mujahid said that while in Turkey, he met with and held talks with Turkish officials, scholars of Islamic countries, Afghan immigrants, as well as with Afghan and foreign investors.
Mujahid also expressed hopes that the trip will create a new chapter of economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey.
“This trip will be a path for Afghanistan to attract more cooperation from different countries, especially from Turkey in different sectors,” said Mujahid.
“We hope it also becomes a gateway for the return of the country’s investors.”
Mujahid also said talks between Kabul and Washington will continue in Doha.
In response to the national political dialogue plan by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate has established a contact commission in this regard.
“We praise the statements of American officials on creating a national dialogue, but the Islamic Emirate has done its part in this issue,” he said.
“We have created the contact commission that if someone wants to return to the country, we will pave the way for their return through this commission to the country,” he added.
In addition, he said that efforts are underway to end the caretaker government and expressed hope that they will reach a conclusion soon so that the IEA may be recognized officially as a legitimate government.
“We are trying our best to get the new government out of the caretaker status,” he said.
The IEA spokesman also said in a part of his speech that Afghanistan wants diplomatic relations with the whole world and the international community should not ignore the achievements of Afghanistan in different sectors.
Latest News
Seven people killed in Laghman traffic accident
Seven people were killed when a vehicle ran off the road in eastern Laghman province on Saturday, officials said.
Three more were injured in the incident which happened in Dawlat Shah District, said Salamat Khan, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
The Surf-type vehicle was travelling to a local clinic when it veered off the road and rolled. Those killed included two doctors – a man and a woman, according to the official.
The injured were taken to a clinic for treatment, he said.
Latest News
Herat student top-scorer in Afghanistan’s nation-wide university entrance exam
Suleiman, a high school graduate in Herat province, has scored the highest marks in this year’s nation-wide university entrance exam, Kankor, in Afghanistan, officials announced on Saturday.
Suleiman, who graduated from Sultan Ghiasuddin Ghori High School, earned a score of 355.42, and is expected to study at Herat University’s medical faculty.
Runner up was Mohammad Shabir from Kabul and Hedayatullah from Herat province.
More than 160,000 students sat this year’s exam, out of which 84,863 will be admitted to universities, and 36,020 others will enroll at other higher education institutions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.
Abdul Qadir Kamosh, head of the National Examination Authority, said that those who have not been selected for fields of their choice can ask to change to faculties with vacant seats.
He also said that those who are not satisfied with the results can appeal.
Latest News
Afghanistan to export coal to Iran in near future: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says Afghanistan will sign a contract with Iran in order to export coal to the country in the near future.
Speaking in an inclusive interview with ArianaNews, Nooruddin Azizi, MoIC’s minister said that much progress has been made in the negotiations to export coal to Iran and added that they are trying to expand the number of exports so that Afghanistan’s trade balance becomes equal.
“We are in contact with Iran and the country is eager to import coal from Afghanistan,” said Azizi.
“Iran needs this product to melt its iron.”
He also said that all exports of the country, including coal are done in according to the prices of the international market, and that there is no reason to worry in this regard.
MoIC’s minister meanwhile has called on the Afghan businessmen who have invested billions of dollars abroad to return their money to Afghanistan and contribute to the development of the country.
According to him, more than 100 foreign companies and 6,000 Afghan companies have received permits for investment and economic activity in Afghanistan.
MoIC has also stated that the banking problems for investment and economic activities have been resolved and that all investors can withdraw 25 percent of the total money in their bank account to receive basic goods.
The officials of MoIC have emphasized that in order to support domestic production, they have provided the opportunity for producers to participate in international exhibitions.
On the other hand, it has also said that women play a constructive role in the economic activities of the country and can advance their economic activities in the country.
In addition, the commerce ministry has also stated that in the near future it will export a shipment of pomegranates along with other fresh and dry fruits to China.
“We dispatched one and two cargos to Kazakhstan and Russia and we want to export Afghanistan’s pomegranate to China in the near future as well,” Azizi added.
Saar: US new remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Mujahid hails his trip to Turkey, says it’s a new chapter of economic ties with the world
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad
Chinese workers describe COVID chaos as they escape iPhone factory
COP27 to take place against backdrop of global energy crisis
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
Tahawol: US emphasis on efficient engagement with Kabul discussed
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Saar: US new remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
Saar: Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC project discussed
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
-
Sport5 days ago
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
China launches 3rd and final space station component
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA establishes female police unit
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea demands the US, South Korea halt joint military drills
-
World3 days ago
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
-
COVID-195 days ago
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave