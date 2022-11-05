Mujahid hails his trip to Turkey, says it’s a new chapter of economic ties with the world

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2022)

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman was upbeat about his recent trip to Turkey saying the visit opened new doors for economic relations with Turkey and the rest of the world.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday in Kabul, Mujahid said that while in Turkey, he met with and held talks with Turkish officials, scholars of Islamic countries, Afghan immigrants, as well as with Afghan and foreign investors.

Mujahid also expressed hopes that the trip will create a new chapter of economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey.

“This trip will be a path for Afghanistan to attract more cooperation from different countries, especially from Turkey in different sectors,” said Mujahid.

“We hope it also becomes a gateway for the return of the country’s investors.”

Mujahid also said talks between Kabul and Washington will continue in Doha.

In response to the national political dialogue plan by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate has established a contact commission in this regard.

“We praise the statements of American officials on creating a national dialogue, but the Islamic Emirate has done its part in this issue,” he said.

“We have created the contact commission that if someone wants to return to the country, we will pave the way for their return through this commission to the country,” he added.

In addition, he said that efforts are underway to end the caretaker government and expressed hope that they will reach a conclusion soon so that the IEA may be recognized officially as a legitimate government.

“We are trying our best to get the new government out of the caretaker status,” he said.

The IEA spokesman also said in a part of his speech that Afghanistan wants diplomatic relations with the whole world and the international community should not ignore the achievements of Afghanistan in different sectors.