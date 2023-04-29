Sport
Shankar, Miller power Gujarat to top of IPL table
A smashing partnership between Vijay Shankar and David Miller steered holders Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL table with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
Chasing 180 for victory, Gujarat were in trouble at 93-3 when Shankar (51) and the left-handed Miller (32) combined to achieve victory with 13 balls to spare at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Bowlers Mohammed Shami, Josh Little and Noor Ahmad set up victory after they kept down Kolkata to 179-7 despite a sparkling 81 by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in a match which started 45 minutes late due to rain and wet outfield.
In the chase, skipper Hardik Pandya fell for 26 and Shubman Gill departed on 49 when Miller, who survived a dropped catch on 26, took on the bowlers with a couple of sixes.
Shankar, an Indian all-rounder, soon took over from his South African partner in their unbeaten stand of 87 with a six-hitting blitz as he reached his fifty in 24 balls.
Gujarat, who had a fairytale debut season when they clinched the Indian Premier League title last year, moved top of the 10-team table with six wins in eight matches.
Two-time champions Kolkata, led by Nitish Rana, stay seventh with six losses in nine matches.
Regular wickets hurt Kolkata’s chances of getting to a bigger total as they fell to 88-4, but Gurbaz, who made the team in place of injured England batsman Jason Roy, held firm.
Afghanistan’s Gurbaz smashed seven sixes in his attacking knock and put on 47 for the fifth wicket with Rinku Singh before he fell to Ahmad’s wily left-arm wrist spin, AFP reported.
Kolkata slipped again after Gurbaz’s departure but Andre Russell took on the opposition attack in his 19-ball 34 despite disciplined bowling from Shami, Little and Ahmad in the final five overs.
Little, a left-arm quick from Ireland, was named man of the match for his figures of 2-25.
Sport
Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers star as Lucknow smash Punjab in IPL
Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers smashed 11 boundaries apiece to bring Lucknow Super Giants the second-highest team total in Indian Premier League history during Friday’s 56-run demolition of Punjab Kings.
Lucknow finished on 257-5 after being sent in to bat with Mayers giving the visitors a racing start, putting on 41 runs from 21 balls with skipper KL Rahul.Kagiso Rabada sent back the openers, with Mayers caught at mid-on for 54, but Stoinis kept up the charge with a statement knock that delivered 72 from 40, AFP reported.
“This wicket was so much better to bat on than the one at home,” said the Australian afterwards. “We were even joking about it in the middle.”
Stoinis took 22 runs off the last nine balls he faced to finish in the 19th over with six fours and five sixes.
Wrist spinner Rahul Chahar was the only Punjab bowler who managed to slow down the batting charge, conceding 29 runs in his wicketless four overs.
Punjab rode 23-year-old Atharav Taide’s 66 off 36 balls to finish at 201 runs in a brave but improbable chase.
Stoinis put an early dent in the fightback by dismissing returning captain Shikhar Dhawan (1), who was caught in the deep after miscalculating with an uppercut in the first over.
The Australian’s night came to a premature end after he was hit on the hand while bowling and retired hurt, grimacing in pain, though he was unfazed after the match.
“My finger is alright. We will get scans done,” he said.
Taide was out in the 13th over becoming leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s first wicket of the evening. He also trapped Liam Livingstone lbw for 23 effectively ending Punjab’s already scant hopes.
Sikander Raza was the only other Punjab batsman to cross the 30-run mark with the hosts all out on the second-last ball.
Lucknow’s score was six shy of the tournament record by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 263-5 in a 2013 match against the now-defunct Pune Warriors.
The game also recorded the second-highest boundary count — 45 fours and 22 sixes — in IPL history, second only to the 69 between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals in 2010.
Sport
Afghanistan national football team gets new head coach
Abdullah Al Mutairi, from Kuwait, has been appointed as the new national football team head coach, after Anoush Dastgir was sacked due to the team’s poor performance.
The Kuwaiti, will be tasked with finding new talent among local players and Afghans playing for foreign teams in order to form his national team.
According to Bakhtar news agency, a selection camp will be held in the near future in Kabul in order to identify top players in the country. Players outside the country will also be invited to participate.
Afghanistan Football Federation said Mutairi is expected in Kabul in the coming weeks, where he will be introduced to various stakeholders.
Sport
Disabled Afghan swimmer wins gold and silver medals in US
Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi won gold and silver medals at the World Para Swimming Series tournament in the US this week.
On Friday, in the first event he won the gold medal in the men’s 50m butterfly S5 category.
Karimi won the silver medal on Saturday in the 50m backstroke.
He posted the results on his Facebook account.
Karimi made history at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico City when he became the first refugee to win a medal at a major Para-swimming event. In 2018 he also won gold at the World Series in Indianapolis.
Over 140 swimmers from 13 countries participated in these competitions.
Karimi has so far secured first place in 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly heats in his category, and second place in the 200m freestyle heat.
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction over UNSC resolution on Afghanistan
Shankar, Miller power Gujarat to top of IPL table
Five children killed in mine blast in Maidan Wardak
Saar: Holding Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction over UNSC resolution on Afghanistan
Saar: Holding Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s remarks over Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Coup against 1st Afghan president discussed
Tahawol: UN appointing Afghanistan coordinator discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian FM says IEA affirm Iran’s rights to Helmand water
-
World5 days ago
At UN, Russia’s Lavrov warns world at ‘dangerous threshold’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nangarhar factory exporting agricultural machinery to Central Asia
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
-
Latest News3 days ago
Lavrov says talks with IEA are ‘necessary’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Telecom towers go up in remote areas of Paktia: IEA
-
Latest News3 days ago
Five highlights of IPL as it hits midway mark